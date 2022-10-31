In the minds of head coach Jason Mohns and the Saguaro Sabercats, the playoffs have already begun.
That is the mindset of a team that has felt counted out, disrespected and overlooked this season. That has come even as Saguaro has had one of the toughest rated schedules in the country, with its three losses coming against New Jersey power and then No. 3 team in the country Bergen Catholic and in-state powers Chandler and Liberty.
And even as several media outlets still consider Saguaro an Open Division team, the Arizona Interscholastic Association computer ranking formula didn’t as the Sabercats headed into their matchup against defending 6A champion Highland Friday, Oct. 21.
Saguaro was on the outside of the Open Division, which it won last season. So, the Sabercats flipped a switch. They’re in full playoff mode.
“If we want to be an Open Division playoff team this is a playoff game,” Mohns said after his team’s victory over Highland. “That’s how we are treating the rest of the season. Week 7 was the start of the playoffs for us.”
Saguaro’s mentality and game plan was different from the jump against Highland. The Sabercats didn’t rely heavily on home run passes or heroic runs from senior quarterback Devon Dampier, a New Mexico commit.
They were physically dominant in the trenches, their receivers found holes in the Highland secondary, and their defense held strong with their backs against the goal line on occasion. It was perhaps one of the most complete performances by the Sabercats this season, and it showed that even with losing three games in one season for the first time since 2012, they are still Open Division worthy.
Now they’re out to prove it.
“The disrespect we’ve been getting from teams is a huge motivation,” Dampier said. “It’s burned a fire in us. This is playoff football. We’re going to make a statement.”
Dampier played a pivotal role in Saguaro’s run to the Open Division state title last season. He took over as the full-time starter entering the playoffs and immediately changed the dynamic of the Sabercat offense.
Opposing defenses were forced to account for Dampier’s rushing ability. That, however, led to teams overlooking his ability to throw. But he proved he is every bit of a dual-threat quarterback, and he set out to do that in bunches this season.
Dampier has thrown for 1,197 yards and nine touchdowns so far this season. He’s rushed for another 660 yards and six touchdowns. But even as he leads the team in all-purpose yards, he has had more weapons at his disposal this season than last.
Wideout Deric English is back from a knee injury that ended his season last year. Running back Zaccheus Cooper rejoined junior Jaedon Matthews to create a dynamic backfield. JoJo Clark and Jaci Dickerson are two of the most explosive athletes in the state. Dickerson remains sidelined with an injury but is expected to return soon.
Across the board, Saguaro has more than 21 players with college scholarship offers. Yet, it feels it is still playing as an underdog right now ranked No. 6 in the Open Division – they were moved back up after beating Highland.
“We have to live up to what we had last year,” Matthews said after the win over Highland. “I think we’ve been doubted because of our record. We have to have a dog mentality, 100 percent. Everybody wants it. Especially with everything we have on the line, we want to prove we can go to the Open still even with our record.”
Despite now being back in the Open Division rankings, Saguaro players and the coaches know there is more work to be done.
The Sabercats enter a tough matchup Friday against Pinnacle, who has been an Open Division team since the first rankings came out earlier in October. One slip up, and the Sabercats are likely bound for the 6A Conference tournament.
Mohns acknowledged after his team’s win Friday that there are some teams who would rather play in the 6A rather than get a lower seed in the Open Division. But not his program.
Saguaro wants another shot at Chandler and Liberty. Mohns knows his team would have to play its best brand of football against the two powers, but he’s confident in their ability.
First, however, the Sabercats have to get there.
“Next week is round two,” Mohns said. “To win this thing, it’s gotta be seven rounds to get into the Open, which is where we want to be. That’s plain and simple. We’re not hiding behind the fact that we want to be there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.