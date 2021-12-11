Trailing 15-14 with just over four minutes remaining in the Open Division state championship game, Saguaro coach Jason Mohns knew his team needed a spark if it wanted to knock off Chandler.
He said he wanted to go to a play with switch vertical routes all night but wanted to wait until his team needed it. He felt they did in the fourth quarter. And junior quarterback Devon Dampier found sophomore athlete Jaedon Matthews.
“I knew that play was coming,” Matthews said with a smile. “We worked on it all week. Me and Devon had a connection. Looking back on it, I knew we had won.”
Matthews caught the pass from Dampier in stride and took it the rest of the way for the 40-yard score. On Chandler’s next possession, senior quarterback Blaine Hipa was picked off by Saguaro senior defensive back Junius Mars.
One first down run from there and the celebration was on for the Sabercats as they became the first team since 2015 to beat Chandler in the playoffs. The 20-15 win over the Wolves at Sun Devil Stadium to win the Open Division state title was also avenged their loss in the same game on the same field two season ago.
“I told our guys that they’ve won five in a row, and we weren’t supposed to be here,” Mohns said. “All the pressure was on them. I told them if we just keep hanging around, they were going to make a mistake. We make a play, pressure is on them and finally we pull one out.”
Saguaro, despite being one of the top programs in the state over the course of the last decade, was routinely counted out throughout the season and as it entered into the Open Division playoffs. The fifth-ranked Sabercats took care of 4A Cactus, the team ranked ahead of them, with ease in the quarterfinals.
And behind the legs of Dampier, stunned No. 11 nationally ranked Hamilton in the semifinals. Dampier’s legs once again kept many Saguaro drives alive against Chandler on Saturday night, rushing for 129 yards on 22 carries. But his two touchdowns both came through the air as he finished 12-of-17 for 156 yards, including the most important one at the end of the game.
“I knew we had it,” Dampier said. “I knew we would win after that, we just had to trust our defense.”
Saguaro’s drive stalled on several occasions at the hands of the Wolves’ front seven. Chandler had just two sacks overall but had six tackles for loss on the night. Saguaro was flagged six times on the night, most of which came during the first half of play.
Penalties nearly killed Saguaro’s first drive of the game but the Sabercats’ managed to fight through it. Senior athlete Javen Jacobs took a jet sweep around the left side for 12 yards and dove to the pylon for the Sabercats’ first score of the game. At the time, it gave them their first lead after a missed point-after attempt stemming from their opening-drive touchdown – a 4-yard run by Jeremiah Moore.
Chandler capitalized on its next drive after a long pass from Hipa to senior wideout Kyion Grayes. Senior quarterback Kenneth Cooper, who has been used by the Wolves in short-yardage goal line situations, punched it in to re-take the lead.
Saguaro’s defense was challenged again right away as Dampier’s pass was tipped and picked off by Chandler defensive back Blaine Mourning. But the Sabercats dug in and forced a turnover on downs.
That defensive stop allowed Saguaro to make its way down the field. Dampier connected with Javen Jacobs from 24 yards out. Chandler could only muster a field goal in the second half as it was held to just 110 yards. Saguaro’s only second-half score came in the closing minutes.
“They were better than us tonight,” Chandler coach Rick Garretson said. “We just couldn’t finish it off. Jason (Mohns) did. That’s the end of it.”
Hipa finished 12 of 23 for 166 yards and two interceptions. Senior running back Anyale Velazquez led the way for the Wolves on the ground with 152 yards on 21 carries.
The loss for Chandler is unfamiliar territory. The last team to beat Chandler in the postseason was Desert Ridge six seasons ago. Before this season, Chandler’s last loss to an in-state team was in 2017.
The Wolves’ 2022 class was one littered with talent and has three championships under their belts, including Grayes — and Ohio State commit — and Iowa State commit Quaron Adams.
“This was a special class,” Garretson said. “This is the first playoff game we’ve lost in a long time. It’s all good. Congratulations to Jason. They deserve it.”
Mohns was overcome with excitement following the win. He credited his team for their “grittiness” all season.
The Open Division was arguably created to pin Saguaro, a consistent champion at the 4A level, against teams of Chandler’s caliber. In 2019 when the Wolves won the first championship, Saguaro was written off.
Now two years later, the Sabercats proved they can hang, and beat, the top teams in the state.
“We figured if we were going to win this game it wouldn’t be pretty,” Mohns said. “It feels surreal. I asked if this really happened. We beat Chandler and Hamilton back-to-back. We took down the blue bloods of Arizona in back-to-back weeks. I’m pretty damn proud.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.