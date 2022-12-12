Jason Mohns, who led Saguaro to seven state championship victories as head coach in 11 years, stepped down as head coach of the football program Monday morning.
Mohns spoke to his team shortly before 8 a.m. and announced his departure. He also shared a lengthy post to social media addressing fans, players, his assistants on staff and Saguaro administration.
While Mohns didn’t specifically announce his next move, rumors have swirled for weeks that he would be joining head coach Kenny Dillingham’s staff at Arizona State. Saguaro Athletic Director Matt Harris took to Twitter to congratulate Mohns and confirmed he had accepted a position on the ASU staff.
“It has truly been one of the greatest sources of pride in my life to lead this tradition rich program,” Mohns wrote in the post. “Now it’s time for me to turn the page on this amazing chapter of my life and pass the ‘torch’ to the next lucky coach who will have the greatest privilege of leading the Saguaro Football Program.”
The decision to leave Saguaro comes on the heels of the Sabercats’ 28-21 Open Division state championship loss to Basha Saturday night at Sun Devil Stadium. Saguaro was a play away from potentially tying the game or going for the win, but quarterback Devon Dampier’s pass fell incomplete on fourth down.
The championship appearance was the ninth for the Saguaro program under Mohns as head coach. He spent 16 years total with the program, working his way up under Mike Reardon and John Sanders before he was handed over the reins – or “torch” as he described it in his letter Monday – to the program.
Since the creation of the Open Division, his team had competed for the state championship in all but one season, 2020. The Sabercats were forced out of the tournament due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.
“What Jason has done here at Saguaro as a high school coach, in my opinion, is unmatched anywhere else,” Harris said. “The program was successful before he got here but he’s taken it to a completely different level with national prominence.
“Being able to work alongside Jason, seeing how humble he is and how hungry and hard he works, it was a pleasure.”
An ASU alum, Mohns founded the Scottsdale Argos youth football team. It was there he and Dillingham first began to connect as coached for the program.
When Dillingham, a Scottsdale native, was announced as the next head football coach for the Sun Devils, rumors began to swirl as to who he would bring in to complete his staff. Shortly after he was hired, he hired Charlie Ragle, who gave Dillingham his first shot at coaching when the two were at Chaparral.
Vince Amey, who previously coached at Chaparral, Higley and under Ragle for a season at Idaho State, also joined the staff as defensive line coach. Shaun Aguano, the former Chandler coach who spent the last four season as running backs coach at ASU, was retained. Mohns is yet another piece to the ASU coaching staff puzzle that aims to bring in those who know and love Arizona.
Mohns has had college coaching opportunities in the past. Every year a new rumor about him coaching elsewhere was stirred up. But Harris said Mohns always had the desire to coach at his alma mater.
“Everyone is happy for Jason and his family that he is getting this opportunity to do it here, to do it at his alma mater with a guy he has known for a long time,” Harris said. “He is going to excel and crush it at the next level in his role.”
Harris now is tasked with finding a replacement for Mohns. He said they aim to hopefully have someone in place by the start of next semester in January. For now, Frank Ruben has been given the interim head coach tag. He’s been with the program for more than 20 years and will help facilitate visits from college coaches on campus at Saguaro.
Harris believes there will be some internal candidates for the position, as well as externals from across the country who have the desire to coach a program with as much national prominence as Saguaro.
But one thing is for certain. There’s no replacing Mohns. But Harris believes he and the committee of former players, alumni parents and administration will find someone that Mohns would approve of.
“My new role is making sure Saguaro is in good hands and we have the right person taking over the program,” Harris said. “We’re excited to find the next person that is going to lead the Saguaro program. This is a saguaro football family decision.”
