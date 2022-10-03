Eliya Herriott is a sports journalism major at Arizona State University assigned to cover Saguaro athletics.
Having a common love for a sport can bring a group of people together.
The Saguaro badminton team and its coach are striving to grow the game all while playing the unique sport that has bought them closer.
Badminton is becoming a popular sport around the world. Although many people play the sport for fun, it is very competitive especially in high schools around the country. Many schools have implemented badminton into their athletic programs, and in Arizona high schools, the sport is booming.
Despite the rising popularity of the sport, the Saguaro Sabercats have faced some challenges when it comes to finding players to compete on the team. This season, there are a combined total of 12 players on varsity and junior varsity. Within that number, there are three returning players.
The Sabercats are in the Division II Northwest alignment. This year, the team has struggled at times in competitions, but that does not stop them from having fun and enjoying the sport.
There are many ways people get drawn into sports. Whether that be watching it on television or playing multiple sports at a young age, there is no straight path.
For junior, Gabby Garcia, she had an older sibling that played badminton at Saguaro. She followed in her sister’s footsteps. Gabby and her sister even made a badminton court in their dirt backyard to practice on.
“It’s fun, especially when you have a fun team, and you enjoy what you are doing,” Garcia said.
For head coach Catherine Perez she found an appreciation for the game when she was in high school.
Perez is a Tempe native, and she went to McClintock High School where she played badminton for four years. She admits she was pretty good on the court. Perez finished second in states during her time at McClintock and was on varsity starting her sophomore year.
“I fell in love with it,” Perez said.
To this day, Perez plays at the Arizona Badminton Center. That is just how much love she has for the game.
At Saguaro, Perez has struggled to find players to participate on the team. At times, she has tried to find people in her physical education classes but has not had a lot of success.
Although badminton may look easy from the outside looking in, the sport takes a lot of skill both mentally and physically.
Like tennis, players have a racket. In badminton though the “birdie,” replaces the ball. The birdie is much harder to hit and takes a lot of practice. Additionally, the courts are much smaller, and the players are either competing by themselves or with one other teammate.
“I think that’s why I like it, because you have to outweigh them,” Perez said. “It is your fault that you don’t win.”
In larger team sports like basketball and football, players have teammates on the court or field to support them when they need encouragement during a game. This is not the case for badminton players and much of the game takes place in the mind.
Although players are on the court by themselves most of the time, off the court they are a family at Saguaro.
Grace Holmes, a sophomore, did not know many of her other teammates when she first joined the team her freshman year. She knew that she wanted to play badminton because she played it in her physical education class in middle school and wanted to continue it into high school. Little did she know, she found new friends and family at Saguaro.
“The people are fun and funny and just enjoyable to be around,” Holmes said.
Perez wants nothing but the best for the sport. From playing the sport in high school to making it her mission to teach others, her coaching has made an impact on past players as well as her current team.
“You really don’t think you are getting through,” Perez said. “You don’t think you are teaching them anything, just how to play. You don’t really know until after they are gone.”
For the Sabercat badminton team, it is bigger than a game. The players and coaches all want to continue to grow badminton at the school.
Regardless of a shorthanded group, the Sabercats are looking at the positives. One of which is that they get to step foot onto the court and play the sport they love every day.
