There’s no doubt Ryan Meza plays with a different level of passion on the football field.
It can be seen in practice, warmups, game action and even postgame, whether it be a smile across his face after a win or a determined look to correct mistakes that result in a loss. Meza has become one of the faces of the American Leadership Academy - Queen Creek football program. It comes with pressure. It comes with the responsibility of looking after young players in the program and teaching them the Patriot way.
But he loves every minute of it.
“I love my team and I love this game so much,” Meza said. “I want to win every game for the rest of the season, and I want to be the reason we win.”
Meza had been ready to play varsity football for quite some time. He dreamed of one day running out onto the field under the bright lights with the band and fans cheering. Though there was a time he imagined himself in a Vista Grande uniform.
He grew up in Casa Grande and would attend varsity workouts with his older brother who played at Vista Grande at the time. But a family move to Queen Creek set Meza up to attend high school in the growing southeast Valley. He chose ALA, partly because of the education he would receive and the track record of the football program.
Just three years before his enrollment, the Patriots won their first 3A Conference championship. The title came in just their second season as an Arizona Interscholastic Association member school. Former coach Rich Edwards quickly built the program into a powerhouse, and Meza was quick to jump on board and he immediately saw improvement in his game.
“Coming here, it was constant position work and getting coached by former NFL players, Heisman winners,” Meza said. “They coach hard, but they love you. They don’t let you make mistakes. All of my development has been from them.”
Part of that development came from Mesa’s ability to be on varsity since day one.
He had talked to ALA’s coaches about his desire to play varsity right away when he first enrolled. But he was never given an answer. So, he made a decision. When the junior varsity and varsity teams split and went to different fields, he went with the older group.
He thought if he wasn’t meant to be there, a coach would steer him in the right direction. But that never happened.
By the time 7-on-7 competitions came around, he stood on the sideline learning and observing with the varsity team. That is, until an injury left the Patriots down a cornerback. Meza trotted onto the field and took over.
He’s been a starter at the varsity level ever since.
“He’s a two-way guy and in the return game he brings a lot there, too,” ALA Queen Creek coach Ty Detmer said. “He’s got a great football mind. He understands the game very well. On the leadership side, this is year four as a starter. He’s got a lot of credibility among his teammates.
“We asked a lot out of him, sometimes maybe too much. He’s left no stone unturned this year as a senior.”
Meza helped lead ALA to another state title in 2019 as a freshman. Two years later, he helped lead the Patriots to the Open Division playoffs, a monumental step for a program that was in the 3A Conference two years prior.
Now a senior, he’s hoping to put ALA in the Open Division conversation yet again. The Patriots are currently third in the 5A Conference rankings behind only Notre Dame Prep and Desert Mountain. They currently sit five spots outside of the top eight between the 4A-6A conferences that advance to the Open.
Many believed ALA didn’t belong last year. But it played Hamilton close in the first half and made a statement, despite a loss. Detmer credits players like Meza for building the program up.
“I asked him to speak this summer about the progress the program has made because he has been there every step of the way,” Detmer said. “He’s great to have as a leader because he can mesh with the sophomores and juniors.”
Meza’s main goal this season is to deliver a championship to ALA and leave a lasting legacy. But he also has his sights set on a scholarship to continue playing at the next level.
He knows he is regarded as undersized for a corner and receiver. But he hopes his tenacity and natural athletic ability will appeal to a school.
All he needs is a chance. It’s what he was given as a freshman, and he made the most of it back then. Now, he hopes a college will pull the trigger and let him prove himself yet again.
“I want a college coach to take a chance on me so I can show them what I can do,” Meza said. “I’m not the biggest, the fastest or the strongest. But I will give it everything I have.
“Everyone that knows me or loves me knows I want this so bad. I would do everything in my power not to disappoint the people that believe in me.”
