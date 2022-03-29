Ryan Tolman fought back tears at the thought of what transpired two years ago with his older son, Daxton.
The two had planned for Daxton to have a special senior season at Perry High School on the volleyball court, his final one with his father as head coach leading the program. Then, the pandemic struck.
Ryan admits he held out hope for the Pumas to return to the court so he could send off the seniors in a more traditional way. But it never happened. The pandemic canceled all of spring sports that year, leaving coaches, players and their families devastated because of the sudden halt.
The Tolmans tried to stay strong but admittedly, it was a difficult time.
“That was a dark moment in the Tolman household,” said Ryan, who is currently in his fifth year coaching the Perry boys’ volleyball team. “I tried really hard not to think about it. For the first couple of weeks, we thought we were going to get back at it. I was constantly communicating with the boys.
“I don’t know it really sunk in truly how devastating it was going to be at the time.”
With the pandemic subsiding and many returning to a sense of normalcy, he turned his attention to Gehrig, his other son on the Perry boys’ volleyball team.
Together, along with a stellar group of seniors and younger players last season, helped lead Perry to an undefeated 2021 season that was capped off with the 6A title. That moment was special for Ryan to share with his son, who was a junior at the time.
But now a senior, it has started to bring back memories of Daxton’s year that was unfortunately lost.
“Daxton was really positive throughout the whole thing,” Ryan said. “He would tell me, ‘Dad, it’s OK I am going to play in college, everything is going to be fine.’ But for me and my wife, it was tough.
“Those were definitely some dark moments for us.”
Last year’s championship run for Perry was one of the most dominant seasons ever by a boys’ volleyball team. The Pumas outscored opponents 63-7 in sets, with their closest match having come against Sandra Day O’Connor, a perennial power, in the 6A final.
Gehrig led the team with 38 aces and a staggering 689 assists. The senior trio of Dalan and Canyon Smith and Camden Niemann led the Pumas with a combined 538 kills.
The Pumas don’t have the same size as they did last season at the net, but they are still a young team that has the fire power to make another run at the championship. Even if they are overlooked a bit.
“I like the underdog role,” Gehrig said. “At the start of last year, we were underdogs, too, and we proved everyone wrong. I’ve been an underdog my whole life. I like proving everyone wrong.”
The turnover on Perry’s roster led to the team falling out of MaxPreps’ national rankings from last season. At one point in 2021, the Pumas were the top-ranked team in the country. But many placed an asterisk by that ranking due to the lack of tournaments being played due to the pandemic.
The Tolmans never bought in too much to the national recognition. They knew it meant nothing without a championship at the end of the season. They also knew it added a bigger target in their backs.
But this season, that target has shifted to the O’Connor Eagles. Recently elevated to the No. 1 spot in the nation after a tournament victory in California, O’Connor is gaining local attention, much like Perry did.
Ryan believes Perry has yet to play its best brand of volleyball this season despite jumping out to an 11-3.
The Pumas had a brutal two-game stretch that included O'Connor and Highland, two nationally ranked programs. While difficult, it helped gauge where they were at the season compared to other contenders. But it was a challenge every player on the team embraced.
“We’re going to give it our all,” Ryan said ahead of the two matches. “We’re just excited for the opportunity to compete against some of those teams. We know we need to get better.”
Neither Ryan nor Gehrig have thought much about when the season does eventually come to an end in May For the most part, it’s stayed in the back of their minds.
Ryan will continue coaching at Perry with both of his sons out of the program. Though he admits it will be strange not having one of them with him for the first time in seven years.
Gehrig knows senior night will be emotional as he plans to also share it with Daxton, who is now in his second season playing volleyball at Benedictine in Mesa. Both brothers have cherished the time they spent with their father on the court. Gehrig admits it can be difficult at times, but he wouldn’t change it for the world.
And while they continue to focus on one match at a time to defend their title, he cherishes every opportunity he gets to spend time playing for his father.
“We’re just cherishing every moment. Every practice, every chance we get we are having a good time,” Gehrig said. “(Senior night) is probably going to be very emotional. I might cry a little bit, I’m not going to lie. I think it’s going to be super special.”
