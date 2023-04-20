As young kids and teens warmed up on the two football fields at Desert Ridge High School, Roy Lopez Jr. couldn’t help but stop, look and break out a few dance moves.
His second annual youth football camp for kids ages 5-18 was officially underway. His main goal is to provide kids an opportunity to be coached in various football drills. The older group also competes in 7-on-7 and lineman competition.
The Mesquite grad and current Houston Texans defensive lineman said putting his second camp together was a lot of work and had many helping hands. But to make an impact on the youth across the East Valley and state was worth it.
“It’s amazing. It’s amazing to see the same people that were coaching me be the ones running the camp,” Lopez said. “That’s the biggest thing, to sit back and stare and appreciate everyone that is having fun.”
Lopez’s first camp last year was spread out between two sessions on a Saturday. The younger group went in the early morning while the older group came in after. More than 600 kids participated in the free camp in its inaugural year. Lopez dubbed it a success but wasn’t satisfied with it lasting into the early afternoon when temperatures began to rise.
So, this year, he combined the two groups, utilizing the Desert Ridge game and practice fields. It gave parents an opportunity to watch as their kids participated in various drills, including running over tackling bags, various plyometric drills and catching and throwing the football.
The older group participated in more position specific activities, with quarterbacks broken up into separate groups throwing to wideouts and linemen on the north end of the field going through various footwork and blocking drills.
About an hour in, the real competition began for the older group, which included current high school players from various schools, most notably host site Desert Ridge. One on ones between linemen brought some intensity while 7-on-7 competition led to friendly banter between defensive backs and wideouts.
It was an opportunity for players young and old and of any gender to showcase their skills and learn new ones. But most importantly, it was their opportunity to take advantage of the goal behind the camp.
“Give all you got and be the best,” Lopez said. “The camp, ‘BTB’ Football Camp, ‘BTB’ stands for ‘Be the Best.’ It’s been our saying since I was little and my family lives up to it. It’s not necessarily be the best in the nation or be the best in the world, just be the best you.”
The support for the camp starts with Roy Lopez Sr., the head football coach at Desert Ridge. He opened his faculties for his son to use and recruited several coaches from various programs to help run drills.
Some were assistants at Desert Ridge. Some were childhood friends of Lopez Others included Desert Ridge booster club members, Gilbert head coach Derek Zellner and former Saguaro assistant coach Louie Ramirez, a longtime friend of the Lopez family. Various companies have also begun to showcase their support, sponsoring gift bags and food.
Then there was their family. From his parents to his cousins to his aunts and uncles, several family members volunteered to help make the camp run smooth. Many manned the various tables that included a game-worn helmet by Lopez from last season with the Texans, game-worn ‘My Clause My Cleats’ and an autographed jersey that was framed, among other memorabilia.
The support from family and friends showed how much the opportunity to give back to the youth meant to Lopez and his father. The outcome for the first two years was more than they could have ever expected.
“It’s absolutely overwhelming,” Roy Sr. said. “It’s been amazing for him to see as a young man and make the impact we have. It’s crazy.”
Just like it began, the camp ended with a speech from Lopez He offered words of encouragement to continue fighting for their goals in life or on the gridiron, much like he did when he wasn’t heavily recruited out of high school. He carved his own path at New Mexico State and then University of Arizona before earning his spot in the Texans starting defensive line rotation.
He recognized how beneficial camps were to him when he was younger, and wished there were more that offered the ability to receive quality coaching. That’s what he aims to do for the youth of Arizona now that he has the ability to do so.
And while the second annual Roy Lopez ‘BTB’ Football Camp was a success, he remains unsatisfied. Next year, he plans to make it even better — however that may look. To Lopez, that’s what it takes to continuously be the best.
“It was a dream of mine to throw a camp,” Lopez said. “Hopefully I can have my son come to somebody here. If somebody here makes it and they throw a camp, my son will be there.”
