Julian Casciano is a sports journalism major at Arizona State assigned to cover Red Mountain athletics.
A record-breaking junior season coupled with high hopes for a future in football is what drives Red Mountain quarterback Carter Crispin.
Crispin is the leader of a Red Mountain football team that currently sits amongst the best teams in all of Arizona. Last season, the junior was strong as the Mountain Lions quarterback, breaking Red Mountain records for completion percentage and yards thrown.
Now Crispin looks to keep this success going and lead his team back to postseason play.
“It was really our offense last year. We really had a lot of chemistry … we had a really good O-line, and of course all the athletes,” said Crispin.
The Mountain Lions, led by Crispin, made a run to the 6A semifinals a season ago. At the time, they were one of the most underrated programs in the state despite their constant success in the state’s highest conference.
They were competitive in losses to Open Division semifinalist Liberty and 6A contender Williams Field a year ago before falling to eventual 6A champion Highland in the postseason.
Chemistry was on display last year and played a major role in the team’s success, and it has carried over to this season.
Crispin has become a cerebral part of the team chemistry. Tanner DeMassa said his leadership is a big reason for the team being as close as it is.
DeMassa and Crispin are close friends on and off the field. They’ve been playing together since fourth grade and have built a chemistry over time that is founded on hard work and dedication. This connection permeates throughout the locker room.
“We don’t even have to talk to each other, we’re just close,” said DeMassa, referencing the whole team. “Especially Carter and Lenox, they don’t even have to talk to each other, they already know what’s going to happen.”
DeMassa referenced Lenox Lawson, the senior running back who is committed to play at Central Michigan next season. DeMassa also described Crispin’s relationship with USC commit Ja’Kobi Lane, saying that the duo plays at such a high level due to their constant hard work.
Crispin values his teammates just as much as he values the game. Crispin said that as an eighth grader, he and many of his teammates knew they would attend Red Mountain for high school, and he wanted to keep working and keep getting better with his friends.
One of those friends is right tackle Jefferson Giles. Giles mentioned that since the whole team has been playing together for such a long time that they can play off each other, and that Crispin is a facilitator of good energy.
“Everyone responds well to him. He can boost our energy really quick,” said Giles.
As a junior starting on varsity last year, Crispin knew that building confidence was key to compete with Arizona’s top 6A competition.
“We started playing some bigger schools, and it was tough, we lost to Liberty … it was about bouncing back. We knew we could produce on offense; we knew we had the ability to do what we needed to do,” said Crispin.
As far as playing at the next level, Crispin says things are starting to get serious now that he’s in his final year of high school. Crispin, uncommitted, says he would be grateful for any opportunity, but is focusing on this season before anything else.
Once again, the Mountain Lions have a chance to contend for a championship. An early season slip up against O’Connor and loss to Chandler, one of the top teams in the country, has the Mountain Lions virtually on the bubble for the coveted Open Division.
In the first rankings of the year for big schools from the AIA, Red Mountain was No. 14 overall in the 6A Conference. However, with eight 6A schools currently slated to move to the Open Division bracket, the Mountain Lions are currently in position to host a home playoff game should they maintain their position or move up. They know it won’t be an easy task, but they feel they can still win a title.
Along with the title, Crispin has his sights on several different all-time Red Mountain records, including the all-time touchdown passing record, as well as the all-time total passing yards record.
The records themselves are well within reach for the senior. He’s confident those will come in due time. But he remains focused on the one goal he has had since he enrolled at Red Mountain: Win a championship.
“We want that ring,” Crispin said. “I know we can do it.”
