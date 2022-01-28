Red Mountain defensive coordinator Kyle Enders has been named the football program’s fourth head coach in history after Mike Peterson announced his retirement.
The school’s administration team, which includes Athletic Director Jason Grantham, thanked Peterson in a press release Friday morning for his services the past half-decade coaching the Mountain Lions. Grantham said Peterson will remain on campus as a teacher.
“Red Mountain High School is pleased to announce that Mr. Kyle Enders has been named as the 4th head football coach in school history beginning January 31st,” the release said. “Coach Enders has been a Special Education and Math Teacher in Mesa Public Schools for the past 7 years.”
Peterson led the Mountain Lions to the postseason four out of his five seasons leading the program. In 2017, he led them to the semifinals. Two years later, they played and lost in overtime to Liberty in the 6A Conference championship game – the first year of the Open Division.
In 2020, the “COVID season,” Red Mountain finished 3-4 but bounced back this past season by making a run to the 6A Conference semifinals.
Peterson said in a text he knew it was time to step away. He added that he always thought Enders should be the one to take over when he decided to step away.
He informed the Red Mountain players of his decision Friday morning.
"I told the team this morning: it's like grandpa says, the two best days & worst days of your life are the day you buy a boat and the day you sell a boat," Peterson wrote in the text. "Today is one of those days for me - I'm retiring from coaching. It's time, it's a young man's game.
"I've always said, when I'm done, then Kyle Enders should be the guy & administration has made that possible. He's an energetic, bright young coach who will do great things moving Red Mountain Football forward! I'll still be here on campus loving Red Mtn kids, staff, coaches, and athletics.
"I've coached football since before I met my wife Bree, and for 25 years she's been rooting for me. In every relationship there's a flower and a gardener, and I've always been the flower ... It's time for me to be the gardener!"
A 2007 graduate of Red Mountain, Enders has been a part of the program for more than a decade, well before he began teaching in the district.
Enders played under legendary Red Mountain coach Jim Jones, who recently had the football stadium named after him, and rose through the ranks to become defensive coordinator under Ron Wisniewski and Peterson.
Under Enders, Red Mountain had a long stretch as one of the top defenses in the state, catalyzed by high-powered offenses that made Red Mountain a well-rounded team.
According to the release, Enders will immediately begin meeting with coaches to put a staff in place over the coming weeks.
“He will be meeting with student-athletes, community members in the upcoming weeks as well,” it said. “Coach Enders is looking forward to putting his imprint on the Mtn Lion program and can’t wait to get started.”
This story will be updated.
