Grit, effort and toughness.
In a crosstown showdown, it was the Mountain Lions of Red Mountain prevailing over the Desert Ridge Jaguars, 35-25 at Jim Jones Field on Friday night.
Red Mountain Senior quarterback Carter Crispin was the star of the show, accounting for all five of his team’s touchdowns on the night.
Crispin finished the game 13/17 with 203 yards and 4 TDs. He also accounted for 31 rushing yards and a score on the ground. His rushing touchdown came with a Lamar-Jackson-esque spin move that fooled a defender.
Crispin’s first touchdown pass came to Star Senior wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane in the second quarter. The 6’5 receiver snatched a fade ball over the defensive back’s head.
“That was just Carter being a playmaker along with Ja’Kobi being a playmaker,” said head coach Kyle Enders.
Lane would finish with sic catches for 36 yards and two touchdowns. Both of his touchdown receptions came on back-to-back plays.
The game started off slow for the Mountain Lion offense. A fumbled exchange on the first snap from scrimmage immediately set the stage for Jaguar offense in the red zone. They would settle for a 23-yard field goal to begin the scoring.
Enders knows he was in a dog fight. Still, he wasn’t happy with some of the aspects of his squad’s performance.
“To be honest, very very sloppy game, very sloppy game. We got to clean up a lot of things. I’m just thankful we got the win,” said Enders.
That defensive stop helped set the tone for Red Mountain’s defense. Although they gave up 25 points, they were timely with their defensive stands. An example of this is nearing the end of the first half, when Desert Ridge was unable to convert a fourth down with 1:14 remaining.
Crispin and company took advantage, hitting Senior WR Brandon Allen on a curl route which broke loose for a 53-yard touchdown.
“Its frustrating because we had our opportunities,” said a disgruntled Desert Ridge Head Coach, Roy Lopez.
“We had our opportunities to punch it in, we got to get our offense going if we’re going to be a decent team,” said Lopez.
On the bright side, Desert Ridge was able to score 25 points on the night, 22 more points than they have had in any game this season.
The first touchdown of the season for Desert Ridge came in unlikely fashion.
The first half buzzer sounded at Jim Jones Field as quarterback Major Wooten delivered a 31-yard Hail Mary pass to wide receiver Demarcus Sanchez. Sanchez reeled it in, against all odds. An extra point made the score 21-10, and instilled hope into the heart of the Jaguars.
Desert Ridge would go on to score 15 points in the 4th quarter, the most that they have had in a quarter all season long. Sanchez found the end zone twice along with Jacob Condie, who also scored.
Unfortunately for the Jaguars, the 18 points lead that Red Mountain had built in the third quarter was too deep of a hole to climb out of.
For Desert Ridge, they remain winless on the season (0-3). They will travel to Williams Field (2-1) next week.
“It’s going to be exciting these next seven weeks. We knew these first three weeks were going to be tough,” said Lopez.
The victorious Red Mountain (2-1) get their first official home win on the season. They’ll head to Tucson next week to face Mountain View (0-2).
With starting RB Lenox Lawson out for tonight’s game, Seniors Gianni Edwards and Carson Mauterer shouldered the load of the rushing game for the Mountain Lions.
“You wanna talk about unselfish, that’s all we pride ourselves on,” said Enders.
Enders emphasized how hard his kids played on Friday night, and how proud he was of them.
“We got two or three Division-I athletes, the rest are a bunch of tough hard nose High School football players,” said Enders.
“There is no one that’s going to walk on this field, no one that plays us that’s going to say we were soft or that we didn’t play hard… this group will not roll-over.”
