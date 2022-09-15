Crosstown foes will try to bounce back this Friday night, September 16th, when Red Mountain Football hosts Mesa’s Desert Ridge High School.
Red Mountain will try to defend their home turf after last week’s loss to O’Connor, a non-conference game. During that game, the Mountain Lions were stymied in the second half, scoring 0 points after being within one score at halftime.
Senior Running back Lenox Lawson ripped off a 93-yard touchdown run in the loss. It was the longest rush by any Arizona high school football player on the weekend.
Junior Carson Mauterer and senior captain Tanner Demassa led the team in total tackles with 10 each.
“We had a handful of starters that were knocked out by halftime of that game... now it’s back to basics,” said head football coach Kyle Enders regarding the loss.
One positive that Enders was able to reflect was the front seven. He thought they were able to stop the Wing-T offense efficiently, only falling victim to the deep ball.
“The biggest takeaway we took from it is there’s a lot of coaching points, and it’s a reality for these kids, I think they were a little overconfident,” said Enders.
“Sometimes kids, the only way you can learn is sometimes you fail, sometimes you take a loss."
This loss dropped Red Mountain’s record to 1-1 on the season. They will play three more non-section games before they take on conference foe Salpointe Catholic on Oct. 14.
For Desert Ridge, it looks to come into this matchup to build momentum. They were handled in their first two games of the season, losing to Highland 34-3 and were crushed by Basha 63-0 last week.
The Jaguars look to bounce back against a crosstown rival. They hope to stay within themselves on defense. After being outscored 97-3 in their first two games of the season, the Jaguars will attempt to score their first touchdown on the season.
Enders wants to establish dominance early and often this Friday evening.
“Upfront, O-line and D-line, [we want] to really control the line of scrimmage, that’s something that we need to start establishing,” said Enders.
Red Mountain High School and Desert Ridge High School are only separated by 8.4 miles, a 10-minute drive.
This could excavate extra motivation for players on both sides. Enders certainly believes so.
“When you’re close proximity it kinda gives it a little extra to the game. We talk a lot about it... take all records away, every game that we’ve always played against each other regardless of who’s the better team that year, it seems to be always some sort of a tough game, both teams seem to show up,” said Enders.
Enders also referenced Red Mountain’s 14-8 victory over Desert Ridge last season. In fact, Red Mountain and Desert Ridge have faced off every season since 2018, excluding a game cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19. Red Mountain hasn’t lost to Desert Ridge in this window.
Both teams have their sights set on victory this Friday night at Red Mountain’s Jim Jones Field.
