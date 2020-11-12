Gilbert High School’s varsity football program is under new leadership on defense as Quenton Maag joined the staff after spending the last two years as a graduate assistant at Washington State University.
When the search began for a new defensive coordinator this past offseason, Gilbert head coach Derek Zellner had an easy choice.
“After posting the job opening, I got numerous applicants, but when I got Coach Maag’s resume and lining it up with others, I knew he was the right choice,” Zellner said. “The experience and places he had been put him over the top. I called him and I ended up offering him the job just based on his resume.”
Throughout his five-year coaching career, Maag started as a defensive assistant with Washington State, moving on to an assistant job at McKendree University, a small Division II school in Illinois. He found his way back to Washington State before landing his first coordinator job with the Tigers.
In his first season, Maag emphasized a change in the mindset and outlook of his defense. Overall, he wanted to simplify things.
“I made switches to our system by taking away the thinking and just letting our players play freely,” he said. “I believe that players perform at their best when they don’t have to think and just go after the ball and play their game.”
This has proved to be a boost for their performance. In his first game of the season, linebacker Daniel Fulton had 15 tackles as the Tigers beat Millennium 24-7.
“Being able to go out and just play has really become a difference-maker in our play this year,” Fulton said. “In practice alone, we have had a greater intensity and want to play with us playing off our instincts.”
Fulton, along with senior linebacker Wyatt Zellner, have subsequently become the anchors for the defense.
Through three games now, the two have combined for 99 total tackles, eight of which for a loss. The two have also combined for three total sacks, Fulton with two of his own.
“Our performances at the linebacker position are critical for our success as a defense,” Fulton said. “As a senior, I have used this as an opportunity to grow as a leader and be a key piece for us.”
This transformation has led to high expectations each time they take the field.
Especially when taking into account Gilbert has only improved with Zellner at the helm since 2015, in which the Tigers have made the postseason two years in a row.
“For this season, we have expectations to stop the run, force turnovers, and to hold our opponents under 17 points,” Maag said. “The defense last year struggled with the run and it is key for us to improve in that aspect. And if a defense can force two or more turnovers in a game, you will win eight out of 12 times.”
After a dominating performance against Millennium, Gilbert fell to both Mesa and Campo Verde. The Tigers took on Horizon Friday night and will face Mesquite on Oct. 30, yet another high-powered offense.
Given the strength of schedule this season, Maag believes there is still plenty of room for improvement.
“As a defense, we played terrific and shut their offense down,” Maag said of Millennium. “However, there are areas of improvement as we need to do a better job of wrapping up and tackling low.”
Ryan Blank is a sports journalism major at Arizona State University covering Gilbert High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.