Keith Householder and his assistant coaches began pulling their senior players in small groups Monday, April 24 in the fifth inning.
The gesture wasn’t for mistakes made on the field in their regular season finale against Gilbert, a game the Bulldogs won 6-2. It was a different type of walk off in softball, one that allowed the players to head to the dugout for the final time behind cheers from their teammates and the crowd.
The gesture continued in the sixth inning with three more players and ended in the seventh. That’s when seniors Jade Berry and Reese Lee were the last two to come off the field. They walked together, with arms wrapped around their shoulders.
“We’ve been playing together forever,” Berry said. “Walking out together, all these years built up to this, it’s very special.”
Berry and Lee, along with Alexis Dellamonica who exited in the sixth, have been three of the key leaders for the Bulldogs since they stepped foot on campus. They helped the team navigate through the Covid season as freshman and took off-season workouts and club seriously to be prepared for the 2021 high school spring season.
That was also the year Householder was hired to take over the Queen Creek program. He has coached softball for over two decades, but saw something in this group of seniors, all nine of them, early on.
Some of the same characteristics they had as sophomores they still have today, just on a greater scale. They play hard, they play together, and they play sound softball.
Householder said out of all his time in club and high school, this year — with this group as seniors — has been arguably the most enjoyable.
“It’s been really a pleasure to coach them, and they’ve brought our program to the level it’s at today. I would give them all the credit,” Householder said. “I can’t imagine playing softball without them. They’re just such a good group.”
Each senior brings their own role on the team. Many lead by example, showing the juniors and freshmen on the roster the ropes and what it has taken for them to be successful.
Others have become mentors, those the younger players build a strong connection with. That was made clear during the senior night festivities after beating Gilbert Monday. The younger players wrote speeches about the seniors. On many occasions, the player speaking became choked up by tears, including Jenae Berry, Queen Creek’s star junior pitcher who started her speech about her sister with a joke about her admittance to Stanford. It drew many laughs from the crowd.
“It made me feel super grateful for the team we have,” Lee said. “We’re all competitive but we all bond so well together. It’s more than just teammates. It’s friendships and sisters on the field, too.”
How emotional they all became on senior night is the biggest indication for how close this year’s team has become over the course of the season. With that, they’ve also been able to record a lot of wins.
Queen Creek wrapped up the season at 26-1-1 and stop the 6A Conference rankings. That helped the Bulldogs earn a home playoff game in the first round, which was played Saturday morning. While happy with how they managed to finish the regular season, Lee said they still aren’t satisfied.
“Each year we raise our expectations,” Lee said. “We set the standard higher and higher. That’s what gets us to where we are right now.”
Time will tell how far the Bulldogs are able to make it in the postseason. They know anything can happen in the state tournament.
But they’ve already proven to be hard to beat.
Jenae Berry has just a .80 ERA this season on the mound. Her older sister leads the way on offense batting .541 with 6 home runs and 30 RBI. Dellamonica, a Michigan signee, is right behind with a .453 average, 28 RBI and a homer. Lee, who signed with Utah, bats .407 with 11 RBI and 3 home runs.
“It’s special for us to see the hard work we’ve put in for years pay off,” Berry said. “And to be able to do it with your best friends, it’s really nice.”
The three have become the spark alongside the six other seniors — Emma Ferreira, Cheyenne Ruiz, Ashley Hyde, Jaclyn Oster, Oliviya Hudson and Analesa Gonzales.
All of them have already created a strong legacy to leave behind when they graduate later in May. Now, it’s all about leaving a trophy behind, too.
“That has been their goal since the start of the year,” Householder said. “Hopefully we can reach our goal. We’ll see.”
