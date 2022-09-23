Andy Luberda loved nothing more than his wife, Kelly, and son, Kade.
But if he had to choose a close second, it might very well be high school football in the Queen Creek and surrounding area in the far southeast Valley. It’s where he and Kelly made names for themselves as top-notch reporters who always put the interests of the players and coaches in the area first. It’s also the community that embraced him and adored the coverage they provided.
His death in 2020 from COVID-19 sent shockwaves throughout the high school football community. It hit especially hard in Queen Creek, where he covered the Bulldogs and American Leadership Academy - Queen Creek heavily.
So when the two teams met for the first time ever Friday, both programs knew they had to make it special. It was the type of game Andy would’ve enjoyed, one filled with hard-hitting action. In the end, it was the Bulldogs who held off a furious second-half rally by the Patriots 27-17 in the first-ever Andy Luberda Classic.
“I think it’s the utmost respect,” said Kade Luberda, Andy’s son who was present for the game. “I’m extremely grateful. It’s not expected and that’s what means the most to me. They’re doing this for him and it’s the highest honor, in my opinion, they could do for him. I’m happy to be here.”
Kade was presented with a Queen Creek jersey signed by all the players and coaches before the game. ALA gave him a helmet also signed by players and coaches.
It was the precursor for an emotional game that was dominated by strong defensive play from both sides.
Queen Creek’s defense shined right away as linebacker Jensen Silver picked off ALA quarterback Drew Cowart on the Patriots’ first drive. Silver returned it for a touchdown to give the Bulldogs and early lead. ALA’s next possession also ended in an interception. That set up a 4-yard run from junior running back Diego Morales.
It continued to get worse for the Patriots as Landon Hendricks blocked their punt attempt deep in ALA territory. Landon Payne plucked it out of the air and walked in for the second defensive touchdown by the Bulldogs in the opening quarter.
“Our defense flies around and plays aggressive,” Schureman said. “They like playing with each other and they love flying around so it’s pretty neat to see them. We can win football games because of them.”
Neither team found the end zone in the second quarter as both defenses didn’t allow much in the way of offensive production.
But ALA knew it needed to answer in the second half. And it did.
Cowart connected with Bubba Agne for an 8-yard score near the midway point of the third quarter. After a defensive stop, it was Agne again who found the end zone for the Patriots, this time on a 9-yard run up the middle.
ALA cut Queen Creek’s lead to just three points behind the leg of Drayson Hatch, who connected from 40 yards out.
“It felt amazing to know we were still in the game,” Agne said. “To be down three points, it felt amazing to be right in their heels. I think it started in that locker room at halftime. We realized what we came were here to do. I think that drove us in the second half.”
Queen Creek’s offense, which had been stagnant since the first quarter, found a rhythm on the ground with Morales. The Bulldogs converted on a fourth-down try with under two minutes to play.
Then, Morales took over.
Wrapped up by multiple ALA defenders, Morales some how came free and ran down the far sideline for a 44-yard touchdown to seal the game for Queen Creek. He knew his team needed an answer to hold off the Patriots. He was happy he was able to provide it.
“It felt great,” Morales said. “I just had my team pushing me. I knew they had my back. It just felt great to get the win.”
Morales finished 112 yards on the ground and two touchdowns. Cowart completed 16 of his 32 passes for 170 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.
Despite the loss, ALA coach Ty Detmer was pleased with the way his team fought back into the game. He knows Andy would’ve enjoyed it.
“Coming in, we knew it would be tough,” Detmer said. “We laid an egg first half offensively. Special teams, we let our defense down. We challenged them at halftime and they rose to the challenge. That’s the team I know we can be.
“I think (Andy) would’ve loved it. It was a great hard-fought game for the East Valley.”
