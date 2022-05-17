Griffin Schureman still thinks about Queen Creek’s two losses to East Valley power Chandler on a daily basis.
The first loss came in the regular season. The Bulldogs led the five-time defending champion Wolves at halftime in a tight game. Queen Creek was then outscored 20-0 in the final two quarters.
The second meeting came during the Open Division playoffs, the state’s premier high school football postseason tournament. Once again, Queen Creek led at the half.
Then, Chandler outscored the Bulldogs 34-7. Both games, despite the lopsided score, they felt they could’ve been in until the end.
“It bothers me, I feel like we could’ve had them,” Griffin said. “We played a good game, but they beat us. We could’ve been the ones them, but they got us, credit to them. We’ll be back this year.”
Those two losses – the latter of which ended Queen Creek’s season – have fueled the fire in all of the players throughout the off-season. They’ve hit the weight room harder, they’ve done workouts on their own, including field work.
And when the first day of spring ball came on April 25, they were all ready to go dressed in white shirts and black shorts.
“I’m really excited to just get back to work, the grind,” senior-to-be linebacker Porter Reynolds said. I just enjoy working hard, it’s going to be great.”
Reynolds and Griffin have been two of the leaders for the Queen Creek football program the last two seasons. Reynolds learned from his older brother, Trey, who played his freshman season at the University of Utah and is now on a mission for the Church of Jesus Chris of Latter Day Saints.
Trey was a star for the Bulldogs at linebacker and running back and was key to their success from 2017-20, at times playing quarterback when his team was in need.
Reynolds has taken after his older brother. He was second on the team with 102 total tackles, four of those for a loss with one sack. He and Griffin both recognize how important it is for them to be leaders for the team.
They were forced into an expanded role last year when star quarterback Devin Brown transferred out of state to Corner Canyon (Utah). Queen Creek was overlooked. But it proved it can be successful with the players it has.
“A lot of people wrote us off last year because we lost Devin Brown,” Griffin said. “They thought we didn’t have a shot, but we proved everyone wrong. We can play with anyone we’ve got.”
The Queen Creek football program has had the same blue-collar mentality since its inception. Much of that was built by Germaine and current head coach Travis Schureman, Griffin’s father.
The two know what it takes to build a championship-caliber football program, they did it as players at Mountain View in the 1990s. Over the course of the last decade, Germaine and Travis have switched roles as head coach and assistant at Queen Creek. The most recent change came at the end of the 2018 season when Germaine took over for Travis when he stepped down to coach the offensive line.
But ahead of the 2021 season, Germaine was hired to lead their alma mater’s program. Travis once again took over. It’s been a seamless transition every time with the same mindset on a yearly basis.
“Our kids just have that ‘put your boots on and go to work mentality,’ and they’re not afraid to go to work,” Travis said. “We aren’t a very big school, we might be one of the smaller 6A schools. We don’t have 4,000 kids to pull from but they buy-in to the weight room.
“We are a firm believer that what we do starts in the weight room and our coaches in there, coach (Joel) Anderson and coach (Paul) Reynolds, they hold them accountable.”
As it has every year, Queen Creek’s schedule has only become more difficult.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association’s new conference placements for football programs moved perennial 5A powers Saguaro and Salpointe Catholic up to the 6A for the next two seasons. With that, regions were realigned.
Queen Creek will open the season against San Joaquin Memorial from California before a major test against defending Open Division state champion Saguaro in Week 2 of the season. The Bulldogs will then face off against 5A ALA Queen Creek, an Open Division qualifier last season and 6A Conference runner-up Chaparral before entering region play.
There, every week will be a test with the likes of Red Mountain, Salpointe Catholic, Williams Field and Mountain View.
Schureman and his players know it will be a challenge. But it’s one they’re up for in an effort to further solidify Queen Creek as a power in the far East Valley.
Last season, the Bulldogs took a major step toward that. Now, they’re expectations are even higher.
“It set the bar high for us,” Reynolds said. “We now have a new standard, and we want to achieve more than we did last year.”
