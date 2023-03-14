Queen Creek’s baseball program was riding high last May.
The Bulldogs had just knocked off national power Hamilton in the semifinals and were on their way to the 6A state championship game. Then, they weren’t.
An investigation by the Arizona Interscholastic Association found a discrepancy in pitch counts stemming from Queen Creek’s game against Chaparral. The pitcher in that game wasn’t eligible based on the number of pitches thrown, yet he threw against Hamilton.
Queen Creek was forced to bow out of the tournament. But the turmoil had just begun.
“It was a rollercoaster, for sure,” senior pitcher Danny Smith said. “We played our hardest and everyone knows what we did to them. We played our best baseball.”
Queen Creek watched as Hamilton captured the state title. Three months later in August, the AIA executive board voted to place the Queen Creek program on probation for the pitch count error.
According to the investigation, head coach Mikel Moreno didn’t used an approved tool to count and report pitches. So, along with having a chance at a title stripped from them, the Bulldogs were told they wouldn’t be able to play in the postseason in 2023, either.
That is until Moreno offered himself as a sacrifice to his players. He issued a self-imposed suspension of one year. That meant no contact with players outside of school on the field. No mentoring, nothing. It sent shockwaves through the program and opened the door for David Lopez to step in on an interim basis. It wasn’t what he expected, but it’s a position he reluctantly accepted.
“Difficult would be the correct word in a sense,” Lopez said. “Personally, I came over to just be an assistant and to help him. You can’t replace coach Moreno. You just have to be yourself and be the best version of yourself and that’s what I’ve tried to do since I’ve been here.
“It was a tough conversation, but he did what was best for the kids.”
Lopez led the Chandler High baseball team to the championship last year, falling to rival Hamilton. But with freshman and sophomore sons in the Queen Creek program, he stepped down from his head coaching duties to become an assistant under Moreno.
That, however, was short lived.
He said he was excited for the opportunity to be an assistant coach. But knew when Moreno asked him to fill in leading the program, he couldn’t say no. Other assistant coaches remained on board as well, which made the transition seamless.
Not only did Queen Creek get its postseason back due to the decision by Moreno to step away, it got yet another high caliber leader in Lopez.
“It’s nice having coach Lopez here because he’s keeping the same intensity,” senior pitcher and first baseman Nate Gray said. “He’s keeping our attitudes up and practices are intense just like they were. He’s implementing new ideas and new game plans to help us scratch out those couple extra wins this season.”
Gray and Smith are two of just five seniors that are on this year’s Queen Creek baseball roster. They’ve seen themselves become leaders in the clubhouse, using what they learned from last year’s senior class in the process.
While young, Queen Creek has already seen success this season.
The Bulldogs have outscored opponents 42-12 through their first six games and their only loss came in a 2-1 game against Basha. Lopez said he’s been pleased with where the team is so far this season.
Both Gray and Smith said they’re far from playing their best brand of baseball.
“It’s starting to work out here,” Smith said. “We’re playing good baseball. Not playing our best, but we’re finding ways to win, and I think it’s going to continue the rest of the year.”
Leading the youth movement on the team is shortstop Ryker Waite. He started last year as a freshman and has come into his own as a leader for the younger players on the team.
Like the seniors, he felt blindsided by the AIA’s decision to pull them from the tournament last year. Yet, he isn’t harboring on the emotions he felt almost a year ago.
Instead, he’s using it as motivation. Queen Creek proved last year what it was capable of playing at the 6A level. The Bulldogs believe they can get back to the final, but they know it’ll involve seeing teams like Hamilton and other powers — including Liberty, Mountain Ridge and O’Connor — in the process.
But that’s a challenge they look forward to. Some would even go as far to say it’s a challenge they want.
“It would be an awesome experience to meet any one of those teams,” Waite said. “Queen Creek, we’re a different type of team. We do things a little bit different, but we always do it the right way. We can beat any team if we play our best.”
