The Queen Creek High School baseball program has been placed on probation by the Arizona Interscholastic Association and is ineligible for postseason play for a year.
The decision by the AIA Executive Board during its meeting Monday morning stems from a pitch count issue during last spring's baseball playoffs.
An investigation by the AIA found Queen Creek coach Mikel Moreno hadn’t used an approved device to count pitches during its postseason matchup against Chaparral. The Bulldogs recorded 55 pitches for their starter. Chaparral, using an approved device, recorded 64.
The difference required an extra day of rest, which would have made him ineligible to pitch against Hamilton. The pitcher in question came in as a reliever against the Huskies and led Queen Creek to a win. However, the Bulldogs were later disqualified by the AIA and placed Hamilton back into the tournament, which it went on to win.
“Unfortunately, they were not able to continue with the playoffs,” AIA Executive Director David Hines said. “Then, the board has to address the violation that occurred. Based on the information the board was able to get from all involved, a decision was made.”
Queen Creek submitted corrective action to the AIA for the pitch discrepancy. It included a meeting between Athletic Director Chris Driving Hawk and Moreno to review pitch count bylaw 21.1.5.
The corrective action also said the two would have weekly meetings throughout the baseball season to ensure bylaws are being followed. The baseball program will also adopt GameChanger, a new application that tracks pitch counts, which will be run by a parent.
Additionally, pitch counts from every varsity game will be submitted to Driving Hawk on an approved AIA form. According to the corrective action, Moreno will also serve discipline. It does not detail what the discipline will entail.
“Being removed from the playoffs is not a corrective action. They didn’t try to make it a corrective action, but unfortunately, they weren’t able to continue at that time,” Hines said. “What’s kind of unfortunate is this took place when we have no board meeting until the middle of August. We would certainly like to have those things addressed earlier but there’s a process we have to follow.”
A statement from Driving Hawk Tuesday afternoon said Queen Creek was in the process of reviewing its corrective action and will be submitting an appeal to the AIA.
Driving Hawk's statement went on to detail how the corrective action will be revised ahead of the appeal.
"We will follow the proper process to appeal this decision," the statement read.
"We are reevaluating the corrective actions we presented to the Executive Board and plan to present an appeal that (1) addresses previous bylaw violations, (2) provides action steps that eliminate future violations from taking place, and (3) gives our baseball student-athletes the opportunity to compete in the postseason."
Queen Creek emerged as a dark horse in the 6A baseball playoffs last season. The Bulldogs went 20-6 on the year and knocked off Corona del Sol and Basha before falling to Chaparral in the game that sparked controversy.
The Bulldogs went on to win an elimination game against Hamilton before an investigation by the AIA revealed the pitch count discrepancy.
"We are committed to providing a positive spring season for our baseball student-athletes while holding our programs and coaching staff to the expectations articulated in the AIA bylaws," Driving Hawk said.
