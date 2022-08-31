The pandemic put a wrench in the plans of several East Valley high school football programs the last two years. Queen Creek included.
The Bulldogs have been planning an out-of-state trip to open the season for years. But plans never came to fruition. Now, during a time in which several other football programs are hitting the road to start the season outside of state lines, Queen Creek will join them.
It’s a unique opportunity that head coach Travis Schureman hopes will be memorable for his players. It will also be memorable for the whole program, as it’s the first time in history it will play an out-of-state opponent.
“I think it speaks to the character of the seniors that we feel like this is a class that can go out of state,” Schureman said. “This is something we’ve talked about but with COVID and those other things … just to have a senior class we feel is ready and can handle something like that, we’re excited about it.”
Queen Creek will load up on busses Thursday morning to head west to California. The Bulldogs will stay in the Los Angeles area in preparation for their season opener against San Joaquin Memorial out of Fresno on Saturday.
The game is part of the Moorepark Classic, a showcase event of sorts for California and Arizona teams to battle it out on the gridiron.
Along with Queen Creek, Campo Verde and Williams Field will also make the trip. The Black Hawks play Friday and the Coyotes Saturday, just after the Bulldogs.
“I think it’s cool we are playing with Campo Verde and Williams Field,” Schureman said. “We’ve sort of come up the ranks together. We’ve had some great battles with those teams over the years.”
To go out of state and do something different is a unique opportunity.
San Joaquin presents a challenge for the Bulldogs. The Panthers are coming off a 9-1 campaign in 2021 and are led by 1,000-yard rusher Brandon Ramirez, who returns for his senior season.
While San Joaquin graduated it’s top wideout last season, several starters return for quarterback Carson Dean, including Ramon Ruiz and Ryan Wristen, who both had over 50 receiving yards in San Joaquin Memorial’s season-opening win against Clovis North.
Ramirez is also a standout linebacker for the Panthers while Marquis Jones leads the defensive line.
Even with that talent, however, Queen Creek players remain confident.
“We’re excited, we’re ready for the challenge,” said senior Davey Morales, who led the team in receiving yards last year. “We’re kind of a sleeper team that nobody is really expecting. So, I’m ready to prove everybody wrong.”
While Queen Creek has some question marks at certain positions this season, the Bulldogs also return several multi-year starters. Candell has been in the defensive secondary for three seasons now. He’s joined by linebackers Porter Reynolds and Cole LaLama, the team’s top two tacklers a year ago. Ethan Wilson will also play a role at linebacker while the defensive line is led by Griffin Schureman and Brody Curtis.
Griffin, the son of Schureman, and Curtis also start on offense. Curtis is making the move from center to running back this season after losing several pounds during wrestling season.
Queen Creek’s players, especially the seniors, know what is at stake in California and throughout the rest of their difficult schedule. They want to prove they belong in the conversation as an Open Division contender on a yearly basis.
“We’re some dogs, that’s all I have to say,” Candell said. “Our defense is a beast and I think our offense is going to shock some people. I just want to show people who we really are.
The Moorepark Classic Queen Creek will take part in alongside Williams Field and Campo Verde is just one showcase featuring East Valley Arizona teams the first weekend of football for big schools.
Down in San Diego, Red Mountain and Chandler kick off their respective seasons Friday at The Honor Bowl held at Cathedral Catholic High School. Desert Vista plays in the showcase on Saturday for the second time in three years.
Basha will travel to California to take on Los Alamitos, while Mountain View travels to face Helix. Perry will also travel out of state but to Nevada to face Spring Valley out of Las Vegas. Saguaro, instead of traveling, is hosting New Jersey power Bergen Catholic.
The reach for Arizona high school football teams has broadened in recent years as the state elevates in high school football talent. But it remains widely underrated. Schureman hopes his team, and others, can make a statement for Arizona football.
“It’s a chance to represent your state,” Schureman said. “But more importantly to us we get to represent who Queen Creek is. We’ll go up there and play our butts off and we’ll see if it pays off. But it’s a fun opportunity to go up there and represent this area and the state of Arizona.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.