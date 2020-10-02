Attending a fall high school sporting event will be a different experience than in year’s past for East Valley fans due to the pandemic.
Many school districts are limiting the number of tickets sold to a household and the public. Other measures, such as the use of masks and social distancing, have also been put in place to ensure a safe environment. But protocols still change frequently.
“Everything is ongoing,” said Steve Hogan, the Mesa Public Schools district athletic director. “I still meet with our athletic directors about this. Things are always changing.”
Hogan, along with other district leadership, received guidance from health officials to determine how Mesa schools would allow fans to attend volleyball and football games, the two fall sports that draw the largest attendance.
Families will be allowed to purchase four tickets per athlete. Once inside the gym or stadium, fans will see taped-off areas to allow for adequate social distancing. Families must remain in a group and sit 6-feet apart from others. Masks are required at all times.
Hogan said after fall break, which is scheduled for the week of Oct. 5-9, he and district leadership will reevaluate and follow guidelines from officials. Hogan said it’s possible they allow for an increase in the number of spectators, but also want to ensure the environment remains safe for all involved.
“We want to open it up to as many as we can as long as it is safe,” Hogan said. “Our hope is that after fall break, we will have this strategy down, we will know if people are complying and the opportunities we have. Then hopefully we can open it up.”
Mesa plans to offer electronic tickets, which can be purchased through the GoFan app. It’s a solution several other districts have also adopted. Additionally, schools like Red Mountain will stream all home games on YouTube. Games can also be watched via the NFHS Network for a fee.
Concessions will be closed the first two games of the season at Red Mountain, and the band will not be present. It’ll make for a much different atmosphere, according to senior quarterback Evan Svoboda.
“The games will feel more like a scrimmage without the enthusiasm and passion of the fans cheering,” Svoboda said. “It will be a surreal experience, but it may also allow us to concentrate on the plays more effectively.
“I will miss the instant gratification of the fans cheering loudly for big plays.”
Higley was the first district to announce its plans for fans to attend fall sporting events. But unlike others, the district decided not to put a limit on the number of fans that can attend. The only limitation is for an athlete’s household, which is set at four, like Mesa.
Gilbert Public Schools will allow only 25 percent capacity in its stadiums and gyms. All tickets will be sold online with each athlete allowed to reserve two. Visiting teams can also reserve two tickets per athlete via a private link each school will provide. General admission tickets will be available online 48 hours before the start of the event as long as capacity has not been reached. When it is, tickets will no longer be sold.
The lesser capacity will be a major decrease at schools like Highland, where it is common to see at least a few thousand fans at football games each week. Often times, especially in recent years as the Hawks have competed for a playoff spot, it’s limited to standing room only.
“Playing in front of large crowds definitely gives the team an advantage,” Highland junior quarterback Gage Dayley said, “and especially the student section, it gets it to another level.
“I'm going to miss getting to play in front of them and the energy they bring to the games.”
Chandler Unified School District is limiting capacity to 25 percent for football volleyball and swimming competitions. Four tickets will be available for football, cheer, pom and marching band participants, while only two will be available for volleyball. Parents will have an opportunity to purchase tickets between Saturday at 8 a.m. and Sunday at 10 p.m. before they go on sale to the general public at 8 a.m. on Monday.
Students will be able to purchase tickets starting 8 a.m. Monday if the 25 percent limit has not been reached.
Chandler senior running back Eli Sanders said while the energy will be different, it’s something he believes his team will be able to adjust to.
“The energy in the stadium will be different but I don’t see it being a challenge to adjust to,” Sanders said. “We’re still going out there with a purpose to win and play fast and hard.
“I’m just excited in these uncertain times that we are guarantee a football game. I’m just blessed to be in this situation.”
Beyond what will undoubtedly be a quieter atmosphere for kickoff on Friday nights is the potential loss of revenue for programs throughout the year.
Red Mountain Football Association President Karen Eulate, a longtime teacher in the Mesa district, said the concession stand at home games typically brings in nearly $6,000 for the program. Eulate doesn’t know what to expect in terms of revenue as a whole this season, especially with the stand closed for the first two games and possibly beyond. Luckily, the offseason carnival put on to raise money took place just before spring break, when COVID-19 restrictions went into place last March.
“The Red Mountain Football Association hasn’t been able to raise money like we are used to because of COVID,” Eulate said. “It’s definitely presented a challenge. But we want to abide by the guidelines and make sure the environment is safe for everyone.
“The concession stand is a bummer, but we understand and support it.”
Other districts have similar guidelines in place.
“We are not to in-person learning yet and do not feel it would be appropriate to allow fans and students into campus prior to students being in class at school,” said Dave Huffine, the Tempe Union High School District Athletic Director. “We are also keeping an eye on the zip code and district numbers.
“That has a big role as well.”
Huffine said each athlete will be able to reserve two tickets for home football and volleyball games. At this point, however, no student or general public tickets will be sold.
Social distancing guidelines will be in place at Mountain Pointe, Desert Vista and the other Tempe Union high schools. That includes spectators wearing masks at all times. Additionally, Huffine said concessions stands and merchandise tables will not be open for fans. The home band, however, will be in attendance.
Huffine added the district will continuously monitor the day-to-day changes as it relates to the virus. He hopes to allow in more fans and students when Tempe Union returns to in-person learning.
The limited fans at games will undoubtedly cause a dramatic change in the overall energy that typically surrounds stadiums on Friday nights.
“I feel like the atmosphere will be completely different and make it harder to hype up my teammates and get them to play 100 percent for all four quarters,” Desert Vista junior running back Devon Grubbs said. “The excitement of the crowd also fuels players to do better.”
Jordan Huff, a junior wide receiver who transferred from Pinnacle to Mountain Pointe during the offseason, echoed Grubbs’ statement. He believes the atmosphere will differ greatly from what he was accustomed to at Pinnacle and what he has been told about Mountain Pointe.
“The atmosphere on Friday nights with less fans will definitely be a little different and a little weird,” Mountain Pointe junior wide receiver Jordan Huff said, “but not so much that it will affect us as a team.
“We will really have to cheer for each other and bring that energy and fire since there aren’t as many fans.”
With reduced crowd sizes and no concession stands allowed to operate, booster clubs in Tempe Union have also been forced to raise funds in other ways.
Jim Sawitzke, the president of the Mountain Pointe football booster club, was told early on to expect concessions to be closed. In a typical season, $5,000 to $6,000 is typically made at concession stands and merchandise tables. This year, they’ve had to rely on other fundraising opportunities.
“It definitely hurts,” Sawitzke said. “But it’s kind of offset, as it is for most teams, because we didn’t take kids to camp this year, we didn’t have a travel game like we had originally planned, and we didn’t have any 7-on-7. So financially, it hurts but not spending money on those things helped a bit.
“Our corporate sponsors, the discount cards and other fundraisers we’ve done have helped.”
The Scottsdale Unified School District implemented similar strategies.
The district is limiting the number of tickets sold to each athlete to two, with no tickets available for sale at the gate as in the past. Families who wish to purchase tickets will do so electronically, on par with what several other districts are doing this year across the East Valley.
“I think the atmosphere on Friday nights will be really low,” Chaparral senior running back Jared Williams said. “I feel like it will be more of like a freshman game than a varsity game, and that kind of sucks. The only reason why games are really big is because of the fans.
“They bring a lot of energy to the games that, in my opinion, helps us play a lot better.”
Williams and the rest of his Chaparral teammates were scheduled to face rival Saguaro Friday night in the season opener. However, a positive case in the program forced Chaparral to cancel its first two games.
Now unable to play Friday, Saguaro junior quarterback Ridge Docekal will have to wait until next week to experience smaller crowd sizes. He said it’ll be up to him and his teammates to keep the energy high.
“One of the greatest things about playing football is the atmosphere on Friday nights,” Docekal said. “The band, the student section, the fans. Even away games you get really pumped by the energy.
“We are going to have to create our own energy with our teammates to keep each other hyped when things may not be going our way.”
The start of the season will undoubtedly bring excitement to all involved with the sports programs, including fans. But Hogan emphasized all to take a cautious approach when attending games.
“I’ve always had two goals from the start. One is to let the kids play and the other is to let the parents come watch,” Hogan said. “But I always tell them if they want their kids to play and they want to watch, they have to wear a mask.
“If they can’t, we can’t have fans. And if it gets really bad, then we can’t play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.