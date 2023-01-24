Cody Williams, Perry High School’s 6-foot-8 5-star guard, has been selected to participate in the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game, one of the most prestigious honors for high school basketball players across the country.
Williams, who signed with Colorado in December, will join the East roster and be teammates alongside some of the other top players in the country, including third-generation All-American D.J. Wagner from New Jersey.
“It’s all about him and a testament to him and the work he has put in,” Perry coach Sam Duane Jr. said. “I’m so happy for him. That’s one of his goals, to make that team and for him to achieve that goal, he’s just such a good person I’m elated for him.”
Williams, who has played varsity basketball under Duane since his freshman season, has quickly risen to become one of the top players in the country over the course of his career. He began to hit a growth spurt after his initial high school season, shooting up from 6-foot-2 to 6-foot-5.
By the time he was a junior, he was 6-foot-8 and already among the highest rated prospects in the nation by various recruiting outlets, including ESPN.
He helped lead Perry to a 15-3 season as a sophomore. As a junior, Williams, alongside fellow five-star Koa Peat and Dylan Anderson – who is now a freshman at the University of Arizona – captured the 6A state title. Perry hasn’t skipped a beat this season with Williams leading the way, as the Pumas are 21-1 and the favorite to win the Open Division state title.
“Cody is wonderful to coach,” Duane said. “It’s been a pleasure. We’re getting down to four game left and I’m just trying to enjoy every moment with him because it’s been such a fun four years.”
Williams’ length and overall athleticism have helped him become a dominant player at the high school level in Arizona. His older brother, Jalen, had many of the same characteristics during his time at Perry and Santa Clara.
Jalen was taken 12th overall in last year’s NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder. His younger brother’s ceiling, according to experts, is the same, if not higher.
Twenty-four of the best high school senior basketball players from across the country were selected for the game, which include sons of former or current NBA players. Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, was selected to the West roster alongside Reed Shepherd (Jeff Sheppard) and Andrej Stojakovic, the son of former Kings sharpshooter Peja Stojakovic.
Mookie Cook, a 6-foot-7 small forward from AZ Compass Prep in Chandler, was also selected. He will compete on the West roster.
The McDonald’s All-American Game will take place on March 28 in Houston.
“Cody is an elite player. He belongs in this game,” Duane said. “I don’t say that just because I’m his coach. He has supreme confidence in his abilities. Cody will do very well in that game.”
