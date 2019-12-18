Perry quarterback and four-star recruit Chubba Purdy flipped his commitment from the University of Louisville to Florida State University Wednesday during an early Signing Day ceremony at the school.
The announcement was made in the school's auditorium, where several gathered with anticipation ahead of Purdy's decision.
“After my family and I prayed long and hard about the toughest decision of my life, I’m continuing my education and football career at Florida State University,” Purdy said.
His announcement sent some shockwaves through the crowd, but the entire auditorium erupted with cheers. He stood up from where he was sitting, put on a Florida State half-zip long sleeve and began doing the Seminoles’ Tomahawk Chop.
Purdy had originally committed to Louisville over the summer. But following a last-minute official visit to Florida State, he had a change of heart. His official visit came just after the Seminoles hired former Memphis head coach Mike Norvell, which was when Florida State first started actively pursuing him.
“Florida State offered me on Thursday night and I talked to my parents because they wanted to get me on an official visit, and I thought it would be a great opportunity just to go check something out, so we did,” Purdy said.
It was a stressful last few days for Purdy, who as of Tuesday afternoon still hadn’t decided on a school. Purdy said it was the toughest decision he’s ever had to make, but he felt it was in his best interest to change his commitment from Louisville to Florida State.
He talked about how much of an impact his last-minute trip to Florida State had on him and what ultimately persuaded him to change his mind about where he will spend the next four years.
“I was with Coach Norvell and Coach Dillingham all day. I have a great relationship with them and I like what they do with the offense. The whole campus, everything there was just amazing. All the boxes were checked off,” Purdy said. “I just feel like this opportunity is better for me and my family and I just had to take it.”
Perry coach Preston Jones said an opportunity to play on a stage as large as Florida State is absolutely huge.
“I’m just excited about his opportunity. That’s a storied program," Jones said. "One of the best in the nation. You know, having a Perry Puma go all the way out there to a school like Florida State with that name and that brand, it’s extremely exciting. It’s gonna be a big challenge for him, but I’m really confident in Chubba’s abilities to compete with anybody in the country."
Jones said Purdy had come to him for some help and guidance in the final days of his recruitment as he was trying to make a decision. He told Purdy that either way, he will go on to do great things.
“One of the biggest things that I’m sure his parents, and we as coaches, reiterated to him was that if this is going to be the worst mistake of your life, you’e done a great job because there’s no bad choice with the options he had. He knows that, but it’s still a real tough choice,” Jones said.
Now that his decision to become a Seminole is official, Purdy said he’s ready to get to Tallahassee and get things moving.
“I’m looking forward to having a great college career and doing it with my teammates and Coach Norvell and Dillingham," Purdy said. "I just want to work really hard and see what happens.”
