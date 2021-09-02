Preston Jones couldn’t help but jump into the arms of his players when the final buzzer sounded at John Wren Stadium.
That level of excitement had been bottled up since 2019, the last time the Perry football program had won a game. But on Thursday night, all that transpired in 2020 was finally left in the past.
Holding off a late rally by Desert Vista, the Pumas clicked in all facets of the game and defeated the Thunder 35-28 to open the 2021 season.
“This means a lot. I mean, we didn’t get a win last year and we fought the same battles everyone else did,” Jones said. “There’s no excuse for that but it felt good because we really work our kids hard. We demand a lot from them.
“We have a good group of 50 seniors that stuck together. I’m really excited for them.”
Jones utilized both senior quarterback Colter Brown and Gavin Reetz in the season opener. He has developed special packages for each and switches them in and out based on in-game situations. Both have the ability to throw the ball, which was made clear when each threw for a touchdown on separate occasions.
But Jones found himself leaning upon the legs of Brown more often, especially in a late-game situation. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound was key for the Pumas rushing attack, routinely finding open running lanes on designed quarterback runs that often had the backside guard and tackle pulling in front of him for extra lead blockers.
It was effective. He had 20 total carries for 108 yards and a touchdown — a one-yard walk into the end zone in the fourth quarter to put the Pumas up two scores late in the fourth. That run came after he found a lane up the middle for a 37-yard gain.
“I love running the ball and I love throwing it,” said Brown, who also completed 8 of his 13 pass attempts for 140 yards and two touchdowns. “I just do whatever they tell me. It’s something we do everyday in practice. I was just ready for it.”
While Brown and Reetz — who was 3-of-6 for 22 yards and a touchdown — manned the offense, senior linebacker Sy Hatch and junior defensive end Aiden Herring led a disciplined and much-improved Perry defense against a stout rushing attack from Desert Vista.
Hatch showcased his speed moving sideline to sideline often chasing down Desert Vista rushers. Herring wreaked havoc at times, especially in the fourth quarter with Desert Vista attempting a late comeback.
The Thunder did, however, find plenty of success on offense.
Junior quarterback Jackson Akins completed 8 of his 19 pass attempts for 191 yards and two touchdowns — the first to senior out-of-state transfer Mekhi Hibbler for 25 yards and the second a 16-yard shovel pass to senior Devon Grubbs to pull the Thunder to within a score in the final minutes of the game.
Grubbs, a four-year starter for Desert Vista, looked like his old self to open his final year at the high school level. The Northern Arizona commit rushed 17 times for a game-high 180 yards. His lone rushing touchdown came early in the first on a 79-yard run up the middle.
“Our offensive line played tremendous. I’m going to be honest, way better than we thought,” Desert Vista coach Ty Wisdom said. “They stepped up. I mean, Grubbsy is a four-year starter, he’s not going to blink. He played his ass off. We have to get other guys to see that and do the same.”
Visibly frustrated, Wisdom pointed to several miscues and an overall “lack of discipline” as the Thunder’s downfall Thursday night.
In the third quarter while leading 21-14, Desert Vista’s drive down the field was stalled when the offense was forced to punt. But a high snap gave Perry the ball inside the Thunder 30. Perry capitalized with a score to pull within a point.
On Desert Vista’s next possession, a fumble lost on the snap to Akins was recovered by Perry. That also led to a touchdown. In a matter of minutes, Desert Vista went from potentially taking a two-score lead into the final quarter to down a score.
A short kick return followed by penalties backed Desert Vista to its own six yard line. But a wide receiver screen to Hibbler put the Thunder on Perry’s side of the 50. Even then, however, they couldn’t capitalize. Perry scored two drives later to ice the game.
“The more disciplined team one, and that starts with me,” Wisdom said. “The little things … I mean we had five fall starts because our receivers couldn’t get lined up. We had two unsportsmanlike(s) (penalties) and two of them were touchdowns.
“Those are things we have to get fixed and at the end of the day that starts with me.”
Wisdom vows to fix the mistakes made against Perry even if he has to “play freshmen.” The Thunder head into their bye week before facing Mesa on Sept. 17.
“I don’t usually like to have my bye week this early in the season but with this team, I’m glad we do,” Wisdom said. “Hats off to Preston, he’s a great coach and did a great job.
“We are going to get this fixed. I know how to win. The biggest thing is we are going to get guys in there who want to win.”
Perry, meanwhile, is back to work Friday, Jones said. The Team will have an extra day to prepare for its Week 2 matchup against Basha, its rival.
Jones and five other coaches had to miss last year’s rivalry game. He said he watched the game from the back of his truck in the desert behind Basha’s stadium because he couldn’t be with his team. He looks forward to the opportunity to coach against the Bears this season.
“I sat in the desert just watching, and that was hard,” Jones said. “The kids had a hard time with that, finishing the season like that. So we’re excited to get them at the beginning of the year.”
