The Perry Pumas wrapped up another successful basketball season with back-to-back appearances in the girls and boys 6A State championship games on Wednesday, March 2 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.
After multiple seasons of falling just shy of the big dance, both squads had finally reached the pinnacle.
Pouring into the venue in busloads, it was a packed house as the students pumped in the energy all night long. Perry was making history, and the students all wanted to be there to witness it.
Previously, no Perry Basketball team, boys or girls, had been able to earn a championship berth. Now, the school was looking at the chance to take home not only one, but two in the same night and the students were looking forward to every second of it.
Ultimately, the Pumas were able to take home the 6A title for the boys and the runner-up title for the girls. Either way, Perry was getting two new pieces of hardware to bring home for the trophy case.
Perry’s boys grinded their way to a 48-38 victory over the Hamilton Huskies to cap off a thrilling season. Despite the pain lingering in the air from the girls’ loss just before, the Pumas were able to lock-in mentally and focus on playing their game.
“We were just locked in on what our mission was,” Perry boys coach Sam Duane Jr. said. “We knew what our task was and that was the only thing on our mind and our guys were really locked in.”
It was a close game to start things out as both teams worked to get comfortable on the floor. Neither team was looking to push the pace too much to start.
Hamilton hung around with Perry all night long. Even as the Pumas went on an 8-2 run to start the second quarter, the Huskies regrouped during a timeout and managed to trim Perry’s lead.
Duane talked to his players about moments like this leading up to the game. He knew Hamilton would not just lay down in the title game.
He knows it’s hard enough to beat a team such as Hamilton twice in the same season. To do it three times becomes especially tough.
“We knew that we were never too far ahead,” Duane said, touching on how Hamilton had come back from behind to win on multiple occasions this year. “Coach Harris is such a tremendous coach, his kids don’t quit. So yeah, you’re never too far ahead.”
Sure enough, the Huskies slowly started inching back into it. After Perry had pushed the lead to 10 to start out the final eight minutes, Hamilton brought it back within five off a 3-pointer from Aaron Foote with just under 5 minutes left to play.
It came down to a battle at the free throw line, where Perry was able to pull away to claim the title.
As the buzzer went off, the team flooded the court in celebration. After jumping around in a circle, the Pumas even busted out a few dance moves as they were finally able to relax and enjoy the fruits of their labor.
“I love these guys,” said junior Cody Williams, who led the team with 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and five steals. “These are my brothers, my family. Being able to see all the blood, sweat and tears we put in this season and coming out here and performing is the best feeling.”
Along with Williams, Perry also saw contributions from freshman forward Koa Peat, who had 14 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Hamilton was led by Adams’ 13 points and five rebounds.
While the Perry boys managed to get it done in the second game, the girls had trouble against Valley Vista.
Valley Vista’s run of dominance continued as the Monsoon were able to take home their third consecutive title, and fifth in six years, after beating Perry 68-46.
The Monsoon wasted no time getting to work against Perry, jumping out to a 6-2 lead early off a steal and a bucket from future Oregon Duck and current senior Jennah Isai.
Perry was able to keep things close to start the game, but by the end of the first quarter, Valley Vista had jumped out to a 17-9 lead. The Monsoon quickly extended that lead to double digits before Perry made a run to come within three points.
However, that’s when problems started to ensue for the Pumas.
Valley Vista was already in foul trouble, but Perry failed to capitalize on it and instead continued to try standing toe-to-toe with the Monsoon. Through the second and third quarter, Valley Vista caught fire and quickly built to a 14-point lead. Even as Perry managed to again close the gap, it proved to be too much as free throws down the stretch sealed the victory for the Monsoon.
“They turned [the ball] over 25 times,” Perry girls coach Andrew Curtis said. “We turned it over 24. I think when we turned it over, they were getting good looks and buckets. We were getting turnovers and we maybe missed a few bunnies. or we couldn’t get into it, so. I think that’s what it came down to.”
