Skyline High School was packed Saturday evening as the 6A Boys Volleyball State Championship was underway.
The No. 1 seed Highland Hawks faced off against the No. 2 seed Perry Pumas in an intense battle with heightened emotions setting the atmosphere for both audiences in the gymnasium.
Fans were given a show, as the Pumas pushed the Hawks to five sets before winning the 6A state title, 3-2.
The first set of the night went in the favor of Highland, as the Pumas struggled on their serves and recoveries. The Hawks dominated the first set, maintaining a consistent 10-point lead throughout most of it.
While the struggles of the Pumas gave the Hawks an advantage, it was a spectacular blocking game from both senior middle blocker Sam Eaton and senior outside hitter Sam Walker from Highland that kept the Hawks’ lead as high as it was.
The Pumas showed a bit of strength at the end, but the first set went Highland’s way, 25-13.
“It was awesome to watch these boys hang in there and grind,” Perry coach Ryan Tolman said. “They have a lot of grit, they got a lot of fight in them. It was pretty awesome to watch them never quit.”
The second set was all Pumas, as they took the momentum from the end of the last set into this one. Senior libero Gunner Cook was diving at everything to get any recovery possible. Most of the game Cook laid out on the floor, showing tremendous effort in every possession.
The Pumas' hope in the second set came out of several spikes and blocks from senior opposite hitter Kirk Valadez. Senior setter Mark Tomlinson and senior middle blocker Ty Baumgarth took over a majority of the blocking duties when Valadez went to the bench.
The Pumas went on to win the second set 25-21. As the crowd began to get into the action in the third set, so did the players.
After a Perry player argued a call, he was given a red card. Highland went on to win, but Perry took the fourth set to send the game into a decisive fifth round.
The final set only needed 15 points to crown a winner, and both teams went back and forth just like the last set, all the way up until they got to a tied score of 10-10.
McBurney from the Pumas and Brown from the Hawks were machines in the set. Neither team was able to go past the other, but a 3-0 run gave Perry momentum it never let up to win the match and the 6A title.
“We got killed in the first set, but we turned around and came together as a team. And we battled through all the way,” said Cook. “We found a way to win, with a whole team effort.”
