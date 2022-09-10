When Joseph Ortiz saw the schedule for his first season as the Perry Pumas head coach, he sent his team a message: 2-0 is the goal.
Like most coaches would say, Ortiz wants his group to take it one game at a time but to also savor the wins. Afterall, winning is fun. The team enjoys the moment, and he wants them to feel that before getting back to work the next week.
“This group has bought in, we are ready to go,” Ortiz said. “The next goal is 3-0 and we just got to keep winning. … Winning is fun. I think coming in we just have a winning culture. We know how to get things done and it has resonated with the kids. And now that we are showing that we can win too, together, I think the kids are gaining more and more confidence which is good.”
The Pumas secured that early season goal with a 28-7 win over hosting Desert Vista Friday night in Ahwatukee – a little later than expected as a lightning delay pushed kickoff to about 7:40 p.m. That same storm system forced issues around the Valley, some postponements and many other delays throughout the night.
It also forced the Pumas to change things up. Originally, Ortiz said, the game plan was focused on the passing game and letting quarterback Jack Amer do damage through the air. When the rain started falling midway through the first, the Pumas went to a more ground-and-pound style.
It worked just fine. The Pumas’ two offensive scores came via the ground game off the legs of running back Maddox Ford – roughly 20 yards out in the first quarter to open the scoring – and Amer – who scored from 11 yards out late in the second quarter.
“Our whole game plan was throwing the ball, but when it is pouring you can’t throw the ball,” Ortiz said. “We were able to make a quick in-game adjustment and run the ball and run up and down the field at will for the most part.”
The offense was clean, with minimal mistakes throughout despite just the two scores due to a stingy Desert Vista defense and less-than-ideal weather conditions. But where Perry really shined, was defense and special teams.
The Pumas got scores from both of those units, and both were momentum halters. Just when Desert Vista was getting a groove going late in the third quarter, deep into Perry territory, Thunder QB Braxton Thomas was gang tackled by a pack of Puma defenders. The ball popped out right to Gage Hatch who scooped it for a 76-yard touchdown return and a 21-0 lead.
“They had a great week of work,” Ortiz said of his defense. “We had a great walkthrough on Monday, hard practice on Tuesday and Wednesday and were locked in and dialed on what Desert Vista was doing.”
Not long later, the Thunder finally found some offense off the heels of a Thomas touchdown pass to Roan Martinez to cap off a short and electric drive. But, like the Pumas had done all night, they took momentum right back.
Returner Kolton Koleman, who already had an interception up to that point (his teammate postgame made sure to give him love, calling him one of the best defensive backs and wideouts in the state), wanted to make a play.
And he did, cutting through the Thunder tacklers and following his blockers for a 90-plus yard kickoff return touchdown to put the Pumas back up three scores early in the fourth quarter.
“Man, once they scored, I was like ‘I got to take this to the crib,’” he said. “I had my team behind me, they blocked well.”
For Desert Vista, the Thunder fall to 0-2 in Nate Gill’s first season as head coach. Thomas and the offense had some bright spots and were able to drive deep into Puma territory a handful of times but couldn’t complete drives.
Drops by wide receivers, overthrows by Thomas, poor blocking that allowed a stellar Perry rush through to the backfield continually stifled drives.
“Obviously conditions didn’t go our way,” Thomas said. “Offense we were really spotty. We showed a lot of good stuff but in the end we just shot ourselves in the foot and couldn’t finish drives. Our defense played their (butts) off the whole game. … We need to come out hotter. We can’t wait until the third quarter to start moving the ball.”
Next up
The Pumas (2-0) draw Corona Del Sol (1-1) at home next week while the Thunder (0-2) will host Centennial (1-0), which had its Friday game against Brophy delayed to Saturday.
