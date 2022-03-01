Nikko Pentelute has come a long way from being a role player as a freshman on a championship basketball team to the captain of a Gilbert squad with those same aspirations.
Pentelute was one of the lucky few to ever letter as a freshman, which head coach Jay Caserio never saw as a risk, despite the age gap between Pentelute and the seniors.
“We don’t care how old you are or what your grade is,” Caserio said. “If you’re
good enough to play on varsity we were going to put him on there.”
One of the first things Caserio noticed about Pentelute was his body language. Specifically, his eye contact.
“He was always looking in the coach’s eyes, nodding his head, just eating up coaching,” Caserio said. “Here’s a kid who’s pretty good, he’s made the varsity team as a freshman and he’s trying to eat up coaching.
Even though Pentelute was on varsity as a freshman, he never stopped working. Caserio says that Pentelute’s biggest improvement was fixing his shot between his sophomore and junior years.
“Changing my shot was probably the biggest thing that allowed me to score the best,” Pentelute said.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a kid put as much time in the gym is Nikko fixing his shot,” Caserio added. “So, I think that’s the big improvement is the time he put in.”
Pentelute became a captain in just his junior year, a role normally given to seniors. Caserio said that Pentelute was so instrumental in practice that he could’ve been a captain in his sophomore year.
He credits former teammate Carson Towt, now a power forward for Northern Arizona, for being a mentor to the then-freshman point guard.
Towt and Pentelute are still friends to this day and text each other at least once a week.
“He was super talented and very coachable,” Towt said. “Not very many guys have both.”
Towt said the first thing he noticed about Pentelute was his confidence and his hunger to learn and get better. He and Pentelute would practice late into the night on multiple occasions due to Pentelute’s drive to improve.
“He was so confident, and he still is now,” Towt said. “You could see he wanted to lead. He had leadership qualities.”
Over his high school years, Pentelute developed a bond with his coach. He was not afraid to talk to his coach and learn from him while other students were afraid to talk to Caserio.
“He finishes my sentences all the time,” Caserio said. “It’s just amazing how much he already knows what I’m going to say or already knows what I’m thinking.”
Even though he’s in his senior year, Pentelute is not sure where he wants to go to college yet, but he knows he wants to play basketball.
Right now, Pentelute and Caserio are focused on their aspirations to win the 5A championship like they did when he was a freshman who always wanted to learn.
