Pat Herrera, who led the Skyline baseball program the last eight seasons, has stepped down as head coach of the Coyotes.
Herrera announced his resignation Thursday afternoon in a statement sent to Skyline administration. A copy of the it was obtained by The Tribune. In the prepared statement, Herrera thanked the surrounding community for its support during his tenure.
“I would like to thank the Skyline community for all of their support these last 8 years, especially Dr. (Steve) Green for giving me the opportunity to create something great,” Herrera said. “I came to Skyline to rebuild a struggling program. It was a challenge that my entire family embraced.
“Through hard work and commitment, we established a legacy to be very proud of and accomplished our goal of leaving Skyline baseball a much better place than when we started.”
Herrera was hired to take over the Skyline baseball program in 2013 after nine years with Desert Ridge, where he led the Jaguars to two state title in 2009 and 2010. He took over the year after Skyline won just three games and quickly turned the program around.
He went 13-15 in his first season with the Coyotes. But just four years into his tenure, he led them to the 6A semifinals where they eventually lost to perennial power Sandra Day O’Connor.
Skyline went 124-73-2 overall under Herrera. The Coyotes made the postseason six times and had a winning record seven of his eight total years.
“Thank you, players and parents, for trusting the process and believing in us,” Herrera said. “It has been an incredible journey, and I cannot express in words the gratitude we feel.”
Herrera coached both of his sons, AJ and Patrick, during his tenure at Skyline. AJ returned to his father’s dugout this past season as an assistant coach after graduating from Skyline in 2019. He will attend the University of San Diego in the fall. Patrick, a 2021 graduate, will head to Northwestern on a full baseball scholarship next season.
In May, as Patrick’s high school career was coming to an end, Herrera held back his emotions when thinking about not having either son in his dugout for the first time in several years. He said he had hoped to be able to visit both as much as he could.
Herrera will continue to teach at Skyline but without having to run the baseball program, he will have ability to make trips to San Diego and Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., just outside of Chicago.
“It is now time for me to step away and focus on my family,” Herrera said. “However, I look forward to continuing to educate Skyline students in the classroom and accepting the next challenge that comes my way.”
