It’s here.
After 11 grueling weeks of the regular season, the postseason for the 4A-6A conferences has finally arrived.
Teams have been seeded, matchups have been formed and now each will embark on their quest for a conference state title. Small schools – 2A and 3A – began postseason play earlier than the big schools. There are currently four teams left in each conference, American Leadership Academy – Gilbert, Snowflake, Valley Christian and Yuma Catholic in 3A and Morenci, Parker, Benson and Arizona Lutheran Academy in 2A. Those games will take place Saturday at Campo Verde High School and Desert Vista High School, respectively.
The Open Division, the top bracket filled with eight of the best teams from 4A, 5A and 6A competing for a state title will begin next Friday, Nov. 27.
Here’s a look at all the playoff matchups taking place this week from 2A-6A.
6A
16 Mountain Pointe at 1 Highland, 7 p.m.
9 Casteel at 8 Desert Vista, 7 p.m.
12 Desert Ridge at 5 Brophy, Central High School, 7 p.m.
13 Centennial at 4 Red Mountain, 7 p.m.
14 Boulder Creek at 3 Williams Field, 7 p.m.
11 Mountain Ridge at 6 Mountain View, 7 p.m.
10 Pinnacle at 7 Sandra Day O’Connor, 7 p.m.
15 Perry at 2 Chaparral, 7 p.m.
5A
16 Cactus Shadows at 1 Horizon, 7 p.m.
9 Cienega at 8 Verrado, 7 p.m.
12 Campo Verde at 5 Sunrise Mountain, 7 p.m.
13 Ironwood Ridge at 4 Desert Mountain, 7 p.m.
14 Canyon View at 3 Desert Edge, 7 p.m.
11 Millennium at 6 Desert View, 7 p.m.
10 Apollo at 7 Notre Dame Prep, 7 p.m.
15 Sunnyslope at 2 Salpointe Catholic, 7 p.m.
4A
16 Northwest Christian at 1 Poston Butte, 7 p.m.
9 Bradshaw Mountain at 8 Prescott, 7 p.m.
12 Canyon Del Oro at 5 Lake Havasu, 7 p.m.
13 Coconino at 4 Glendale, 7 p.m.
14 Benjamin Franklin at 3 Mesquite, 7 p.m.
11 Lee Williams at 6 Apache Junction, 7 p.m.
10 St. Mary’s at 7 Buckeye, 7 p.m.
15 Deer Valley at 2 Casa Grande, 7 p.m.
3A (Saturday at Campo Verde High School)
3 Valley Christian vs 2 Snowflake, 2 p.m.
4 Yuma Catholic vs 1 American Leadership Academy – Gilbert North, 6 p.m.
2A (Saturday at Desert Vista High School)
3 Benson vs 2 Arizona Lutheran Academy, 2 p.m.
4 Morenci vs 1 Parker, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.