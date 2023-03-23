Ty Borowski has a bright future ahead of him. As a senior at Notre Dame Prep, Ty is thankful for many of the impactful life lessons and moments throughout his life. Many people have left a mark, but most of all, his dad Joe.
Ty was born in Chicago during his father's career and moved to Cleveland, Ohio early in his life. From there, the Borowski's settled in Arizona, their current home, because his dad would routinely be there for spring training.
Even though Ty does not remember his father's playing career, he still admires his dad for achieving his dream. Ty's father, Joe Borowski, is currently the assistant baseball coach at Notre Dame Prep and was a Major League closing pitcher. Joe Borowski finished his career with the Cleveland Indians.
Baseball has been in Ty's life from the beginning.
“You know my dad is, he's my biggest role model. Whenever he gets fan mail or even gets recognized at the grocery store, it warms my heart, because I know how hard he worked towards his dream of being a professional baseball player.” said Ty Borowski.
Ty and his older brother Blaze both have special relationships with their father. Joe Borowski raised both of his boys to appreciate baseball and instilled toughness in them.
“Ah well, being that he has an older brother, he was always around this, and the great thing is that other kids that I coached with my older son had younger siblings his age.” said Joe Borowski. “So, they always were playing baseball and you could just see at a young age he got the grasp of it. And he's just a hardnosed player.”
Ty has a fascinating insight into the world of professional baseball that not many people get to have.
Having this perspective truly allows him to appreciate the body of work and the grind it takes to succeed in the game he loves.
“Yeah, well, I have been playing baseball my whole life, and I've seen people and even myself be affected by the outcome of a game,” Ty said. “Baseball is a very mental sport, it has taught me to never let the outcomes and diversity in life get to you, because it will only cause you to fall even deeper in your head.”
Ty has also become a great teammate.
He is a young man of character who will work to achieve his dreams and help others.
Ty has shown the ability to balance achieving success in the classroom and on the field. He respects and plays the game the right way and turns to his faith for guidance when hardships arise.
“It plays a big role, you know,” Ty said. “So, we're very faithful at school … you know, whenever there's a bad moment or anything, I can always rely on my faith to bring me up.”
Ty enjoys team sports, and he wants to help the team in any way he can.
This year, being his senior year, he wants to help the younger players and share what he's learned to help them better themselves. That includes inside the classroom.
He recognizes how much of an impact Notre Dame Prep has had in achieving his academic success. He looks to continue that path after high school, by earning an academic scholarship from his dream school, University of Arizona.
He knows it will take more hard work after high school, both in the classroom and on the field. But it’s a challenge he has been taught to accept, not only by his father but head coach Brian Fischer, too.
Ty said Fischer has played a major role in improving his game and being the best player, he can be on the field.
Fischer, meanwhile, commended his player for his leadership.
“Yeah, I’ve known the family for a long time.” said Fischer. “So, I've known Ty for a long time, and you know just over the years he's been a leader and just grown and been a big part of this program.”
Notre Dame Prep recently wrapped up a tournament in which it faced several out-of-state teams. The Saints will face Mountain Pointe in their first game back from spring break on Monday.
