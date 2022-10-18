Aaron Nemiroff is a sports journalism major at Arizona State University assigned to cover Westwood athletics.
Winning is great but finding a second family is greater. Westwood High School’s girls' badminton team is 7-1 this season under coach Meg Bowman.
A former Westwood graduate who played the sport in her junior and senior years has revamped the school’s badminton team, making them a consistent winner while finding ways to bring the team closer together and develop meaningful relationships.
Bowman did not find much success in her two seasons playing the game she has come to love. Following her graduation, Bowman watched her younger sister follow the same path and ultimately win a championship with the badminton team.
Her sister’s domination was the main influence in bringing Bowman back to Westwood to coach the team. She is fascinated by the sport, specifically the fundamentals and the importance of every single movement by individual players.
Bowman’s coaching style is best described as being a “player's coach.” She always puts her players' needs above the desire to win.
“With badminton, this isn’t a sport they’re going to go pro in, so the focus should be on school and becoming women who will give back to the society we are living in,” said Bowman.
There is more to the sport than just winning. Bowman encourages the team by continuously reminding them of her motto, “I can teach anybody to play badminton, but I can’t teach you to be a good person.”
Although the team's first priority is developing into independent women who support their community, that does not prevent them from taking care of business on the court. The team began their season on a seven-game win streak in scheduled matches along with a championship in the Birdie Blitz Tournament that took place on Sept. 17.
Much of their success can be credited to the team's dedication throughout the summer. Unlike most high schools in the Mesa Public Schools District, Westwood’s badminton team spent countless hours at the Arizona Badminton Center and the weight room.
“These girls might not look like the strongest girls on the face of the earth, but they can lift just as much as anybody,” Bowman said.
With that mindset, these girls were bound to have a successful season.
It is clear that Bowman has done an exceptional job at turning this team into a family. “She makes it important about our mental health, physical health, grades, and she loves badminton and we all love badminton too … but she also cares about us more than she cares about winning,” sophomore Heidi Edholm stated.
Emphasizing personal growth over defeating opponents was Bowman's first intention when she returned to Westwood four years ago. Exceeding expectations, she has managed to prosper in both aspects.
As much as she loved winning, she wanted to prioritize the player’s happiness. This philosophy has resulted in plenty of victories for the team.
“I play other sports too but badminton is more like family. With other sports we train and then go home. With badminton it’s different,” junior and practice leader Lizeth Torres Nuñez said.
