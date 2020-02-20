The number of athletes in the Chandler Sports Hall of Fame grew on Saturday, Feb. 8, as seven individuals were inducted as part of the 16th class.
The Chandler Sports Hall of Fame has recognized the accomplishments of former prep athletes since 2004. The induction ceremony, held inside the auditorium at Hamilton High School, recognized the accomplishments of athletes across a variety of different sports.
Christian Westerman became the fifth former Hamilton football player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. He joined Joey Vincent (2009), Adam Vincent (2012), Dontay Moch (2013) and Glenn Love (2017). He also joined Hamilton’s first-ever football coach, John Wrenn, who led the Huskies to two state championships in eight seasons.
“It was an awesome and very humbling experience,” Westerman said of his induction. “I’m just really happy to be part of it. It’s just a feel-good day and a feel-good moment, honestly.”
Westerman was the top recruit out of Arizona in 2012 and one of the top offensive tackles nationally. He helped anchor an offensive line that led the Huskies’ three straight championships from 2008-10.
He signed with Auburn University out of high school, where he played two seasons before transferring to Arizona State to finish his career. In 2016, he was drafted in the fifth round of the NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals where he appeared in 16 games in two seasons.
Westerman is currently a free agent, but he considers himself retired from the NFL. He spends time working with college athletes to prepare them for the NFL. He said teams have called, but he’s content with his role as a mentor for young players.
“I’m enjoying the game of football from a different angle,” Westerman said. “At this point, I wasn’t ready to do what they expect of me. That wouldn’t be fair to show up to a team and not give it my all. We’ll see what the future holds.”
Westerman shared the stage with two athletes from his former rival, Chandler.
Ky Westbrook graduated from Chandler High in 2014 after having one of the best track and field careers ever in Arizona. She helped lead the Wolves to four straight Division I team state titles from 2011-14. As a senior, she claimed four individual titles in the 100-meter, 200-meter, 100-meter hurdles and shot put.
The four individual titles made up a small portion of her 14 total state championships during her illustrious career. In 2013, she became a World Youth Champion in the 100-meter dash and was named the Arizona Gatorade Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year as a senior.
“I was so surprised,” Westbrook said when she learned she was being inducted. “It’s such an honor to be recognized and told that my accomplishments have made a difference matter.”
Westbrook carried over her success to USC, where she competed for the Trojans. After a freshman season in which she helped the USC 4x100m relay team win the Pac-12 championship and set numerous personal records to earn All-America honors, she suffered several injuries and redshirted as a result.
As a redshirt senior in 2019, Westbrook helped lead the women’s 4x100m relay team to a national title. USC finished second overall at national championship meet. She now looks to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
“I think the pride and ability to show it was worth it for my parents and seeing their reaction will bring me so much joy,” Westbrook said.
Former Seton Catholic softball star Meghan Mullin couldn’t stop smiling when she was introduced as an inductee.
Mullin was a four-year varsity player for the Sentinels from 2002-05, where she had at least a .415 batting average every year. As a senior, she batted .567 and was 15-0 on the mound. She also had 16 stolen bases.
Despite an impressive career, Mullin was in disbelief she was chosen as an inductee. She joins her father, Jerry, who was inducted in 2012.
“Listening to what these other people accomplished, I’m nowhere near them,” Mullin said. “It’s one of those things where you feel warm inside. It’s been so long since I’ve played so it’s kind of like, ‘oh my gosh, they remember me.’ I really appreciate being recognized as a player.”
Mullin helped lead the Sentinels to four straight state titles during her career. And to top it all off, she did so with her father as head coach. Following her career at Seton, she went on to star at the University of Nebraska, where she won several academic honors while pursuing a degree history.
She started in 176 games for the Cornhuskers and appeared in 202 games throughout her college career. She finished with 176 total hits, 104 runs and 54 stolen bases.
Mullin went on to attend St. Edward’s University in Austin, Texas, where she pursued a master’s in liberal arts. Wanting to get back in the game, she reached out to the softball coach program and asked she could volunteer with the team. Ahead of the 2017 season, Mullin became head coach of the St. Edward’s program.
“I’ve been really fortunate for the stars to align like this,” said Mullin, who now works for Special Olympics of Arizona. “Everything has really worked out. I feel blessed.”
Others inducted into the 16th Chandler Sports Hall of Fame class
Michael Benjamin Jr.
Michael Benjamin Jr. shined on the diamond and football field for Basha High’s varsity baseball and football programs from 2008-10. Following his senior year, in which he batted .494 with 25 RBIs and 38 runs, Benjamin was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 45th round of the 2010 MLB draft. He chose to attend Arizona State where he started 95 games for the Sun Devils in three seasons. He was again drafted by the Rockies in 2013, this time in the 13th round. He went on to play five seasons in the minor leagues.
Benjamin was part of the Chandler National team that finished as the runner-up at the Little League World Series in 2013. The team was coached by his father, Michael Sr., who was an All-American for Arizona State and played for the San Francisco Giants.
Katy Herbert Kotlarczyk
Katy Herbert Kotlarczyk played varsity soccer at Chandler High while competing in club gymnastics, where she made a name for herself. She won awards at the Malamar Cup in Sweden and at the Senior National Elite America Cup while still in high school. She went on to compete at Stanford University, where she won a bronze medal on balance beam at the NCAA Championships and was named first team All-American among other honors.
In true gymnast fashion, Kotlarczyk did a cartwheel as she went on stage during the 16th Chandler Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
Jordan Howard
Jordan Howard became the first-ever Perry High alum to be inducted into the Chandler Sports Hall of Fame. He averaged 17.5 points per game throughout his three-year career at the varsity level. As a senior in 2014, he and his then-freshman brother, Markus, led the Pumas to the Division I state semifinals where they lost to eventual champion Corona del Sol.
Howard went on to star at the University of Central Arkansas, where he was named the Southland Player of the Year in 2017-18 and scored the most points in the NCAA. He signed with the Golden State Warriors for NBA Summer League in 2018 after he went undrafted. He went on to play for the Texas Legends of the NBA G League in 2018 before signing with the Goyang Orion Orions of the Korean Basketball League in 2019. Howard was not at the induction ceremony as he is currently playing professional basketball in Puerto Rico.
Max Mejia
The son of longtime Chandler High wrestling coach Vidal Mejia, Max Mejia earned his stay as a four-year captain for the Wolves varsity wrestling team from 2008-11. He won a state title during his high school career and finished as a finalist three times. He was named a Fargo All-American and Fila Cadet All-American before going on to wrestle at Harvard University.
Mejia graduated from Harvard in 2015 and became the women’s and development coach at Sunkist Kids Regional Training Center in Tempe, where he coached a World Team Trials champion. This year, Mejia was named the head coach in the inaugural season of the women’s wrestling team at Augsburg University.
Seton Catholic softball, two others receive special recognition
The Seton Catholic softball program received special recognition at the 16th annual Chandler Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony for its 13 state titles since the early 1970s. In additional, longtime Chandler district teacher Scott Reed received special recognition along with legendary swim instructor Steve Shultz.
Along with a long teaching career, Reed coached freshman and junior varsity basketball when the school opened in 1998. He has also been the only public address announcer for Hamilton athletics in its history.
Schultz won numerous titles throughout his own swimming career before becoming a coach for the Chandler Marlin out of college alongside his youth swim coach, Dick Fuenning. After retiring as coach of the Marlins, Schultz went on to lead the Chandler High swim program for several years.
