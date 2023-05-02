Jamie Walsh says she reached the lowest point in her mental health in January.
Diagnosed with clinical depression and anxiety as a senior in high school, she described her mental health as a wave. There were times of joy and happiness, as well as calm and sadness when the wave began to dip. But this time was different.
“Some days are bad, some days are good, and some will just be OK,” Walsh said. “The wave was really low, and I couldn’t handle it. I called my mom and told her I didn’t like myself.”
Walsh sought help from family and friends, as well as a mental health clinic in Mesa. She didn’t share that she was suicidal during her psych evaluation. That was to avoid a “hold” the facility places on individuals for their safety.
Instead, she simply said she had started to have some bad thoughts and wanted to be placed back on her medication. For years Walsh tried to avoid fully depending on pharmaceuticals to help her. But it was at this point she knew they were needed.
It took her two months to finally feel herself again. During that time, she also stopped drinking alcohol, which she says also made a difference. But it was a long two months that involved moments of weakness where she felt like giving up everything, including her job as head beach volleyball coach at Notre Dame Prep.
She had a resignation letter written out and planned to send it to Notre Dame. But she never did.
“I’m so grateful I never clicked send,” Walsh said. “I needed this more than I even realized.”
Walsh’s early signs of depression and anxiety occurred while she was at Arroyo Grande High School in California. She was a standout indoor volleyball player and was part of the senior class that helped launch the beach volleyball program.
She never thought about playing at the next level, mostly because she believed she wasn’t good enough. But while helping a friend at a beach recruiting tournament in 2015, she met Andrew Bennett, who to this day is a mentor.
Bennett saw something in Walsh. So much so that shortly after the recruiting tournament she never planned to compete in, Bennett helped her receive offers from UCLA, TCU and Stetson University in DeLand, Fla. She ultimately chose Stetson and thrived her first two seasons before a groin injury sidelined her.
That’s when she felt things had changed.
“I’m big on value and I want to feel valued,” Walsh said. “The girl that took my spot deserved it and there’s no hard feelings there. I just wasn’t being valued as a player and the last thing I wanted to do go into my junior year unhappy.”
Walsh transferred to Grand Canyon University where she met her current boyfriend. She also met her best friend, Queen Creek High School alum. Jasmine Hanna, and coach Kristen Rohr who helped her with her mental health at GCU and continues to be a close friend to this day.
Her and Hanna became inseparable. They roomed together in college and continued to live together up until January when they both decided to move in with their significant others. But it was also at that time Walsh, who works in the mortgage lending business, lost her job.
Walsh said change is one of the triggers for her depression and anxiety. While moving in with her boyfriend was a change she looked forward to, the stress still played a small part. Losing her job sent her over the edge.
Yet, she knew she had people in her corner to help her. Her boyfriend and parents were her biggest support system along with Hanna, who happened to be down the street when she checked into the mental health facility. Hanna stayed with her the four hours she was there.
“I’m driving there, and I text my friend as I’m pulling into the parking lot,” Walsh said. “She said, ‘My mom and I are at a bakery two streets away, I’m on my way.’ For me that was God confirming that she was supposed to be there.”
It took Walsh all of January and February to come out of her most severe depressive state. But during that time, she still did her best for her team and club, Grayhawk Beach.
Mike and Christine Hawkins handed her the reigns to manage the club. That was part of what drove her to get out of bed every day.
She admits that it wasn’t easy. There were days she would arrive to Grayhawk or Notre Dame and simply breakdown. If her players asked her if she was OK, she was honest. She didn’t intend to put the burden of her mental health struggles on her players. But everyone in the Notre Dame Prep community responded accordingly.
Players showed their support for her. Parents reached out and told her they had the same struggles. They continued to check on her throughout the season. Administration, too.
Walsh believes the Notre Dame and Grayhawk teams helped saved her life. They gave her purpose beyond her loved ones and helped break the stigma of coaches always having to remain strong for their kids and hide how they’re feeling.
“As a coach we are expected to be together, lead and guide and protect the kids we work with,” Walsh said. “That stigma of having it all together needs to go. It’s OK to not be OK and we can work through it.”
Walsh’s struggles brought the Notre Dame team closer together. They finished 11-4 in their first season at the Division I level, losing in the first round of the playoffs.
Walsh said every member of the team played a role this season. That’s why she elected to keep 15 players on the varsity roster and 16 on junior varsity.
“Every single one of the girls that made the team played a crucial part in the success of our program,” Walsh said. “Definitely a special season.”
Walsh said there are times where her mental health remains at a lull. But, since February, the ‘wave’ hasn’t taken a dip to where it was.
She is thankful for her family, friends and her team for being there for her, along with everyone else in the volleyball community that checked in on her. She aims to use her struggles for the better, raising awareness for those who may also be struggling by reminding them that it is OK to seek help through medication or a local facility.
If she hadn’t, she doesn’t know whether she would be able to tell her story.
“I felt like I was about to fall, and nobody was about to catch me,” Walsh said. “But my team, Notre Dame and Grayhawk, was there to push me back up. It was the thing that got me back on track.
“Having a circle of people you are close to was important to me. The No. 1 reason for suicide is because people feel alone. Don’t be afraid to communicate how you’re actually feeling.”
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
