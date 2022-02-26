Mountain View High School announced Saturday morning on social media it had tabbed Andy Johnson as its next head basketball coach to replace Gary Ernst.
Johnson, who led Las Vegas powerhouse Findlay Prep for two seasons before landing a job as an assistant coach at Southern Utah University and two more stops since then, will take over the Toro basketball program as the first new coach in 38 years.
“It’s an honor to be joining the Mountain View Family and we are extremely excited about the vision Principal Mike Oliver and Athletic Director Joe Goodman have for the future of Toro athletics,” Johnson said in a press release. “We look forward to the opportunity to work with the outstanding student athletes and families in the Mesa Mountain View Community.”
Johnson first joined the staff at Findlay Prep in 2009 as an assistant coach. While there, he coached a variety of high-level Division I and NBA-caliber high school basketball players, including former Perry star and 2022 Chandler Sports Hall of Fame inductee Markus Howard.
He took over as the prep school’s head coach in 2014 where he led the Pilots to a 55-5 overall record in two seasons. In 2016, he became an assistant coach at Southern Utah University before taking over the basketball program at The Village School in Houston, Texas, where he led the program to the playoffs in each of his three seasons.
Last year he was the head coach at Silverado High School in Las Vegas.
Johnson’s coaching background reaches every level of basketball. In 2008 and 2012 he was an assistant to Team USA during the Olympics. He has also been an assistant to the Chicago Bulls, Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks during the NBA Summer League, according to the release.
Johnson will step in at Mountain View after legendary coach Gary Ernst was told in February he would not return as head coach of the Toros, which brought an end to his 38-year tenure.
During that time, Ernst led the Toros to seven state titles and has eight overall – the first having come while leading the Chandler basketball program.
Ernst’s greatest stretch at Mountain View occurred in 2005-07, when he coached the Toros to three straight championships at the highest level of competition the Arizona Interscholastic Association has to offer.
In 2019, Ernst became the first-ever basketball coach to eclipse 900 career wins. The 73-year-old reached 943 this season.
There was uproar in the Arizona high school basketball community when it was announced Ernst would not return under his own circumstances. Coaches across the state wore red in support of him, and longtime rival Mesa held a special ceremony to honor him before the game between the two programs at the end of the regular season.
At the Mesa Public Schools Governing Board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 22, Ernst’s wife, Susan, and son, Jason, along with other members of the community, shared their displeasure with how the situation was handled by Mountain View Principal Mike Oliver.
Oliver thanked Ernst in a statement shortly after his decision was made public. On Saturday, Mountain View Athletic Director Joe Goodman expressed his excitement for the future of the Mountain View program under Johnson.
“We are excited to welcome Andy Johnson into the Toro Family,” Goodman said in a press release. “He knows the rich legacy and tradition of Toro basketball and we can’t wait to weave his chapter into the Campus of Champions.”
