Mountain View’s basketball program has not seen very much success in the past but first-year head coach Andrew Johnson hopes to change that this season.
Johnson had a long road of success before accepting the job as the head coach of Mountain View’s basketball team. After he graduated high school he attended UNLV where he became a student manager for the basketball team. He learned a lot from the head coach there Kevin Kreuger and that's when he knew he wanted to become a head coach.
He then went to work at a high school team in Nevada Findley prep. He coached there for 7 years he was the head coach for 2 years when they won 2 national championships, sent over 60 kids to play college basketball, and over 20 players to the NBA.
Johnson then went on to coach division 1 basketball at Southern Utah University for a year but he realized high school basketball fit him better as a coach.
He then went on to coach at a private school in Texas for three years called the Village School which he built into a top 10 program in the TAPPS division.
That is what led him to the head coaching position at Mountain View and he hopes to bring the same success he's achieved in the past to this team. Johnson is really looking forward to the opportunities this new position is going to lead to.
“I’m really excited about the opportunity here and to be able to work with such great kids and a school that has had such a great tradition in athletics,” said Johnson.
One thing he is focusing on this season is getting better every day and he has already begun to see that in the team.
“We had a phenomenal summer and an absolutely great fall as well. We just got back from playing in Las Vegas in a tournament in the border league. We're just seeing our guys' growth in the summertime and during the fall on the court, in the weight room, and on the track. If we just continue to work hard the sky's the limit for us,” said Johnson.
Since Johnson got here in July the team has been constantly working.
They have been lifting five days a week, conditioning on the track, and they have been playing in plenty of tournaments. Johnson can see a lot of improvement in such a little amount of time and it has gotten him excited for the great future the program has.
There are also some players that Johnson has been impressed with and expects to have a breakout season.
“Blake Wolfe was an all-state player last year and he has had a great summer. He's really got stronger in the weight room. I think he’s going to have a tremendous senior season," said Johnson. "Matt Phair, a transfer from Westwood was an all-league player last year and has a ton of potential.
"I expect him to have a really really good senior year. Nate Bogle he’s had a tremendous summer getting stronger and shooting the basketball, I'm really excited about him as well.”
These three seniors are some players to watch out for this season but Johnson also mentioned his sophomores in general have the opportunity and potential to be great players on the team and he's excited to see them play too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.