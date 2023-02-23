At a neutral site in Gilbert at Gilbert High School, the 2022 6A state champion runners up, Perry, come up short in the inaugural Open Division Semifinals to the reigning 5A state champion Millennium, 45-39.
In a close game throughout, the Tigers offensive showing in the first half, and the lack thereof from the Pumas was enough to secure the victory.
“We battled,” Perry head coach Andrew Curtis said. “We’ve had some big deficits in games and a they battled back and they've always fought. Tremendous defensive effort in second half by us. Really good defensive effort just couldn't get the ball in the basket.”
The game opened up in Perry’s favor, as senior forward Khamil Pierre ripped off six early points and a couple of rebounds early on. She would continue that momentum through the first half, grabbing offensive boards and dishing out to her teammates.
But the story of the night was Millennium junior guard Elli Guiney, as in the first half she seemingly couldn’t miss. She closed the first quarter with a buzzer beating three and rolled that momentum forward, compiling 12 second-quarter points.
“I know my teammates said a lot of good screens, they were moving the ball, they were threats (which got) me open looks. I think at that point, they put me in a great spot to make plays,” Guiney said. “In practice all week, we were repping what Perry was working on defensively.”
The duel of Pierre and Guiney would continue to the halfway point, where Millennium entered the locker room up 28-20, and leaving Perry to come up with a gameplan to stop the Millennium star.
“We had to kind of get a feel of what they were doing which is fine,” Curtis said. “Credit to Guiney, she went off in the first half and that was it. We gave up to 20 in the half to her.”
Perry came out of the half fired up, and it seemed to find the winning formula for stopping Guiney.
“(They were) face guarding (Guiney) a little bit kind of make it hard,” Millennium head coach Danny Soliman said. “They sat (Lauren Crocker of Perry) in the paints instead of her having to guard someone. So it was a good adjustment by him. They starred her and then bring a trap when she got the ball. So that was the difference.”
In what was a quiet third quarter for both programs, Perry clawed their way back into the game, as they initially went down by as much as 10 at the start of the quarter, entered the final frame down two, 34-32.
The fourth quarter alone was an entire game in and of itself. The quarter opened with nearly three minutes of scoreless basketball, due to turnovers and the proverbial ‘lid’ on the basket. But as time wound down, the intensity for both teams skyrocketed.
Crocker broke the dry spell with a layup, immediately followed by a Millennium three by Mia Amundsen. Pierre was then fouled and cashed in at the charity stripe, making the game 37-35 with roughly two minutes left in the game.
The dagger hit when Alayna Boss of Millennium nailed a three with a minute and a half left in the game, to give the Tigers a five point lead late in the game. Pierre was on from the free throw line, hitting six consecutive free throws, but Millennium kept hitting their own as well, being enough to outlast the late Perry surge, and end the Pumas’ playoff hopes.
“We're proud of them; proud of our seniors,” Curtis said. “(They were) a three-loss team, one loss in-state. We won a lot of stuff. Premier region, Nike TLC, Title Nine class, we won them all. We just didn't win the last one.”
