Scott Hare, who led the Mesquite Wildcats the last three seasons and won back-to-back 4A state titles in 2018-19, announced Monday he has stepped down as the program’s head football coach.
Hare, who has recently obtained two master’s degrees and is in the process of completing his doctorate in sports leadership, said completing his dissertation was one of the main reasons for him stepping away as it will take “a great deal of time and energy.”
“I will explore various options in leadership, sliding over to more of an advisory role within the football community,” Hare said in a prepared statement. “I would like to be back as a head coach in the near future, but now is the time for me to develop personally.”
Hare spent the past three seasons building Mesquite into a powerhouse at the 4A level.
The Wildcats went 30-8 overall in his three years, winning two 4A state titles with former five-star quarterback and current Oregon Duck Ty Thompson leading the offense. This past season, Mesquite was written off after losing Thompson and star wideout Eric Lira to graduation. The Wildcats were thumped in the first game to Open Division-bound Cactus but responded with yet another trip to the semifinals.
More important than the wins, however, were the relationships Hare said he built with players and his staff. His father and brother joined him for the two championship runs, something he cherished in real time and now after it has ended.
“More important than the wins, have been the relationships I have cultivated with awesome student-athletes who really bought into the standards and high expectations that allowed us to be successful on and off the field,” Hare said. “I hope they enjoyed the process as much as I did.”
Before Mesquite, Hare coached at Anderson High School in California in the early 2000s. He was hired to rebuild a struggling Spanish Springs (Nev.) team after an 0-10 campaign. He led the program for eight years, going 37-46 during that span.
In 2014 he was hired to take over the Mesa football program for Kelley Moore, who five years earlier led the Jackrabbits on an improbable run to the state title game where they fell to Hamilton.
He coached Mesa for two seasons, reaching the quarterfinals in his second year before stepping down to focus on his education. It was during that time he entered into an administrative role at Mesquite as athletic director. But when Chad DeGrenier stepped down to take on the Mesa job in 2018, he also stepped down to return to the sideline to coach Mesquite.
Hare said he hopes to one day return to the sideline as a head coach. But for now, he plans to explore options in a leadership role and become an advisory for the football community.
“I would like to be back as a head coach in the near future, but now is the time to for me to develop personally,” Hare said. “I have been incredibly blessed in my life and look forward to where the future takes me.”
Mesquite now becomes the latest East Valley program that will have a new head coach next fall.
Westwood was the first to announce its new head coach in former Higley assistant Brandon Large, who took over for a retiring Kyle Ide. Former Westwood defensive coordinator Sean Freeman was hired to take over at Tempe.
Perry hired Joe Ortiz from Cactus to take over the program for the retiring Preston Jones. Corona del Sol hired Casa Grande’s Jake Barro after former coach Jon Becktold also announced his retirement. Desert Vista recently tabbed Sierra Linda’s Nate Gill as its next head coach after the school agreed to part ways with Ty Wisdom in December. Wisdom has since been hired at Millard South in Nebraska.
Skyline hired former Eastmark offensive coordinator Adam Shiermyer to rebuild its program, while Red Mountain last Friday announced coach Mike Peterson retired and promoted defensive coordinator Kyle Enders.
McClintock remains open with Mesquite after coach Corbin Smith announced he had stepped down. Hare believes the team, which is moving to 5A next season, will find an adequate leader moving forward.
“The Mesquite Football team will be in good hands, as the administration works to acquire their next transformational leader for a group of players both able and willing to attack the daily process of being great,” Hare said.
