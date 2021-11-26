Led by their defense and senior wide receiver Carter Wojcik, the No. 3 Mesquite High School Wildcats remained undefeated in the 4A playoffs under coach Scott Hare, defeating No. 11 Lee Williams High School 27-13 on Friday night in Gilbert.
On Friday Dec. 3, Mesquite (9-3) will travel to face No. 2 Casa Grande (12-0) in the 4A state semifinals after Casa Grande’s last-second 31-29 victory over No. 10 St. Mary’s. Mesquite has yet to face Casa Grande in Hare’s three years as head coach, and the two team haven’t shared a single common opponent this season.
“I don’t know much about Casa Grande other than they’ve got some really good athletes and they’re really well coached,” Hare said. “I think this is two heavyweight fighters going at each other and I think that it definitely should be a good show.”
In their quarterfinal matchup, the Wildcats got off to a quick start, scoring touchdowns on their opening two drives, while recovering a fumble in between. At halftime, Mesquite led Lee Williams 21-0 behind Andrew Morris’ nine first-half receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown.
Despite Morris’ incredible first half, Wojcik stole the show with his two-way dominance. On the offensive side of the ball, Wojcik caught six passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns—including an individually impressive 84-yard touchdown off a screen pass. Additionally, Wojcik added two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and an interception to his stellar night. On one play, teammate Jaedyn Winston (CQ) caught the ball and fumbled it, and Wojcik stripped the defensive back who recovered the fumble before recovering his own forced fumble.
“I was mad,” Wojcik said. “I saw my boy [Winston] get ripped and I said ‘I’m coming for you.’ He tried to fall and I was like ‘you’re not going anywhere.’”
The Mesquite defense continued to lead the way, as the Wildcats have not conceded multiple offensive touchdowns in five consecutive games. So far in the playoffs, the Mesquite offense has actually allowed more points (12) than the Mesquite defense (10).
Additionally, the defensive squad created five turnovers over the course of the game, including two red zone interceptions that killed any potential momentum Lee Williams had.
“I think our defense right now is definitely the backbone in terms of the way that they're playing,” Hare said. “They set the tone and I definitely think they're really stingy on not wanting to give up any points.”
Despite three turnovers (two interceptions and a fumble), Mesquite quarterback Gerardo Saenz showed up big, completing 23-of-44 passing for 389 yards and four touchdowns.
“Gerardo is doing great,” Hare said. “I think he just continues to build and build and build and build and I think Gerardo is definitely leading us in the direction that we need to go.”
For Lee Williams, this game marks the end of a remarkable run which saw a Kingman school win their first AIA playoff game since 1998.
“You know, we competed hard tonight and (I’m) very proud of our kids for accomplishing what they've been able to do this year and (we’ve) never been this far in school history,” Lee Williams coach Patrick O'Boyle said. “I just couldn't be more proud of where our program is at and the steps we took to get here.”
With Casa Grande’s victory over St. Mary’s, Mesquite’s seniors have now played their final game in Gilbert in their careers.
“We've changed the culture here,” Morris, a four-year varsity player said. “Everyone thought we were only good because of Ty Thompson. Heck, no. We're good because we play like Mesquite football. We have amazing coaches, amazing players and we all work as a team. We win football games over here.”
Next week will constitute the Wildcats’ most difficult challenge yet in their quest for a three-peat, as they travel 30 miles south to face Casa Grande in their first road game of the playoffs. The winner of that game will face off against the winner of No. 1 Poston Butte and No. 4 Glendale at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe on Dec. 10 at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.