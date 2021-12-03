For the first time since 2018, the No. 3 Mesquite Wildcats will not be crowned the Arizona 4A state football champions. They fell 41-28 in the semifinals to the No. 2 Casa Grande Cougars in Casa Grande.
Casa Grande (13-0) will face No. 1 Poston Butte (11-2) in the 4A state championship game next Friday at Arizona State University’s Sun Devil Stadium. The two teams have shared three common opponents this season, with both defeating St. Mary’s, Arcadia and Canyon del Oro.
Despite Mesquite starting with the ball, Casa Grande jumped out to a 21-0 lead early, scoring on their first three offensive drives of the game. The Cougars went 4-for-5 on third and fourth down during those drives and their quarterback Angel Flores rushed for two touchdowns.
Mesquite answered back with two straight touchdowns of their own on receiving touchdowns from wide receivers Carter Wojcik and Andrew Morris. However, with a chance to get another stop on two third-down attempts and possess the ball in a one-score game for the first time in the second half, Flores came up huge—first with a 20-yard pass to receiver Demetrius Grant and then with a designed 7-yard run on 3rd-and-5.
The game got out of hand for Mesquite early in the fourth quarter, when Casa Grande linebacker Jake Sylvestre picked off Mesquite quarterback Gerardo Saenz and returned the ball for a touchdown to make the score 35-14 with 10:38 to go.
“(Gerardo’s) read was correct,” Mesquite coach Scott Hare said. “I actually think he made the right decision on the throw... I think it was more of a good play by Casa than it was a bad play by us.”
The teams continued to trade scores until the 41-28 final score, sending Casa Grande to their first state title game in school history.
“We’re thrilled, all of us. The kids are thrilled. They earned it, they deserve it,” Casa Grande coach Jake Barro said. “Now we just got one more job to do.”
Flores led the way for Casa Grande with his 141 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns on 22 carries. Flores also completed 9-of-10 passes for 77 passing yards.
“I gotta give it up to my (offensive) line, they dominated tonight,” Flores said. “They really set the tone from the first snap to the last snap.”
The offensive line dominance also shone through with RJ Keeton’s 96 yards on 21 carries and a touchdown.
“When we needed time, they gave us time. wWen we needed to move the football, they made holes for us,” Barro said. “I think the story is really the offensive line driving the offense and the defense making key stops.”
For Mesquite, the game marked Hare’s first playoff loss since taking over the program in 2019. Saenz finished his Wildcat career completing 25-of-39 passes for 291 passing yards and four passing touchdowns.
Morris, a four-year varsity player, went out with 10 catches for 137 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns, including an incredible 56-yard one-handed catch to keep Mesquite in the game on 3rd-and-16 with the score at 21-0.
“He’s the best player to ever come through Mesquite,” Hare said. “Andrew is gonna sit on top of that throne for a long, long time in terms of a solid MVP for three years.”
“We’ve left this place better than we found it,” Morris said. “We changed the culture to three straight semi-finals, back-to-back state champs, and we didn’t go out the way we wanted to, but I’m still proud of our guys.”
Casa Grande will now head to Sun Devil Stadium next Friday at 4 p.m. and look to take home their first state championship.
“[We’re gonna] win a state championship,” Flores said. “That’s our prediction.”
