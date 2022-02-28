After winning a state championship last year, the Mesquite Wildcats are preparing for their upcoming season that will take place around the Valley and start on March 1.
With tryouts just finalizing and preseason tournaments starting up, the Wildcats are trying to find that team dynamic and unity again that took them to the playoffs last year.
Sophomore Jake Gorrell is excited about the look of this team and the possibilities they have for this season.
“I like the talent we have, we have a lot of tools,” Gorrell said.
Last season the Wildcats made it all the way to the championship where they faced Salpointe Catholic, a team they had become familiar with in state title games.
Mesquite played Salpointe for title of state champions in 2019. The Lancers won.
The championship team was young then and now goes into this season led by seniors with nothing but hunger and experience.
Head coach Jeff Holland likes having a senior-led team as it comes with accountability and ownership from the boys themselves.
“They got the leadership and it's a process because they start feeling the ownership,” Holland said. “I'm just a spectator, I write the lineup and they go play. They hold each other accountable.”
Senior center fielder Keeton ''KB'' Bell is one of the leaders of the team.
Being there for both the loss to Salpointe as well as the win, he offers experience and knowledge for the team.
“Everybody has to buy in, everybody has to play their role, nothings easy, the further you go the harder it gets,” Bell said.
Mesquite faced a lot of doubt from opposing teams, but the team played together as one and developed together to become unstoppable.
“We had the underdog mentality, no one in a million years thought we would even go to the state tournament and once they believed and every single player on the team understood their role and their job, and the trust and love they have for one another, that's something powerful,” Holland said.
Even after winning state, the Wildcats still had opposing teams questioning their ability and talent.
“We played a lot of teams after that game that would say ‘how did we lose to Mesquite?’ because they were better on paper, but you don't play a game on paper,” Holland said.
Heading into this season the team does face some expectations and pressure to still be the best.
With the addition of three new players, the main focus right now is to figure each other out and create a team dynamic.
“We have a lot of tools in the shed, we have a lot of potential,” Bell said. “But everybody’s gotta come together, we don't have that part yet.”
The entire team, coaching staff included, believes they do have the ability to go on and win state again this season.
“If we stay hungry and we stay focused, we have a pretty good shot,” Holland said. “As long as you've got that momentum on your side and you keep it, it becomes that snowball effect.”
