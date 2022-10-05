Aden Roddick is a sports journalism major at Arizona State University assigned to cover Mesa athletics.
The Mesa Jackrabbits football team have had two stars in the making going back to their freshman year when the peanut-butter-and-jelly like duo threw on the cleats together for the first time.
Three games into their senior season, quarterback Manny Pino and wide receiver Tre Brown have connected for 24 receptions, 367 yards and three touchdowns.
Pino transferred from Red Mountain High School during his freshman year and Brown was one of the first people he met.
After not having an opportunity to take the field during their freshman and sophomore year, the two of them spent a lot of time getting to know each other outside of football but that's what really brought this brotherhood together.
“I don’t even think of him as a teammate or my quarterback off the field because that's when he's just my brother. He’s one of those guys I fully heartedly know if I needed anything he would get me and it would be the same for him,” said Brown.
Pino mentioned that this was the first year they truly got to play together due to some transfer ineligibility he dealt with during his freshman year. That caused him to bounce back and forth between the junior varsity and varsity team where he and Brown were fighting for roster spots on different sides of the ball.
However, to say the least, dedication and hard work off the field is what got them into this position.
“Spending time after school having fun, playing ball and running routes brought us closer together than what we’d imagined. Honestly at this point I think I spend more time with him in football, in and out of school than I do my own family. That's the amount of dedication we’ve put into everything leading up to this moment,'' said Pino.
Brown had a very similar view when asked what it’s like playing alongside one of your close friends.
“We laugh, joke around and even argue sometimes like brothers. Having this connection with your quarterback as a receiver just makes it easy for both of us to go out there and ball out,” said Brown.
Pino and Brown are role models for their fellow classmates and teammates and it definitely does not go unnoticed by others.
“I can always count on those two. They are most committed to everyone on the team. Whether that be taking on new positions or overcoming challenges. If Manny wants Tre to do something it gets done, and if Tre needs Manny he will be there for him. If either of them are feeling down, the other will be there to pick them up,” said offensive linemen Troy Reynolds.
Although they are three games into their last high school season both of them mentioned how this is just the beginning of what is to come.
Pino has not received any college offers due to the fact that he has not been able to see the field a lot. But a dream come true would be for the duo to pair up again in college to show their true potential.
They both mentioned how special that would be to one another to take their talents to the next level.
“To keep our chemistry going and what we've built on I'm pretty sure I can speak for both of us and say yeah playing college ball together is a must,” said Pino.
Pino and Brown have proven in many different ways what it's like to be a leader and that is a true skill you need to have to play at the next level and they both have shown they are fully capable of handling the pressure.
