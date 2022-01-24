One piece of advice David DiDomenico remembers most from his mentors as he rose through the ranks as a wrestling coach is that he would know when it was time to walk away from the sport.
He always envisioned it would be under his own terms instead of being pushed out by a school. He wanted to do it his own way.
As he began to prepare for the 2021-22 wrestling season — one that was still at the mercy of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with the highly contagious Omicron variant wreaking havoc on high school sports in Arizona – he started to get that feeling. A feeling that he knew it was time to step away from coaching and teaching.
It wasn’t an easy decision by any means. But it was one he knew he could uphold in his own way. This season, DiDomenico’s 32nd as a wrestling coach, will be his last. But there’s still plenty he aims to accomplish.
“It’s just time. I know when I know,” DiDomenico said. “It didn’t really hit me until this past weekend in Winslow. They sort of awarded me as a way to thank me. Now they’re going to name an award the DiDomenico Intensity Award. Before then it was business as usual. I’m still working toward having a better team next year.”
DiDomenico began his coaching career at Amphitheater High School in Tucson. He remained there for six years before taking a job at Arizona Boys Ranch, a school in Queen Creek for troubled youth that no longer exists. Canyon State Academy has since taken over its facilities.
DiDomenico later began teaching at Greenfield Junior High and was an assistant coach at Highland under former Hawks coach Abel Figueroa. He later began teaching and coaching at Powell Junior High and was an assistant at Mesa under Bobby Williams where they coached the Jackrabbits to three straight state titles from 2006-08.
He departed for nearby Red Mountain where he served as head coach for six years before returning to Mesa as an assistant for a year before taking over the program. Now with the Jackrabbits for seven years, he’s created special bonds with each wrestler that has come through his program.
“I really believe all my wrestlers knew I cared about them,” DiDomenico said. “I took them as people first and wrestlers second.”
DiDomenico values himself on being able to build relationships with his athletes.
He’s been responsible for several wrestlers’ growth into young men and women who go on to accomplish great things in life. His classroom at Mesa is filled with memorabilia from former wrestlers who enlisted in the military and defended the country all over the world.
Other wrestlers have gone on to compete in college and became successful in their respective careers. One — Anthony Robles — became an icon in the sport as he wrestled with one leg at Mesa and became a national champion at Arizona State. He now is an assistant for the lower-level wrestling program at Mesa under DiDomenico.
DiDomenico also enjoyed creating opportunities for wrestlers in and out of his program.
He created four tournaments during his tenure with the Jackrabbits, including the first-ever Arizona Interscholastic Association sanctioned event for girls.
“If coach wasn’t here, the girls’ team wouldn’t be here either,” senior wrestler Neve Barragan said. “He’s put a lot of effort into making sure we do well. So, I think it’s important we put in a lot of effort we put out there on the mat to show how much he means to us.
“To me, he’s became another father figure.”
Barragan, along with Kaiden Cisneros and the rest of the senior class, take pride in sharing their final year with DiDomenico. He’s become a father figure to them. He’s become a mentor and someone they can go to with any problems they are facing.
They are sad to see him go but know he will leave the program at the pinnacle of Arizona high school wrestling when he does. Currently, the Jackrabbits are 28-4 heading into some of their final duals of the regular season. One of them, senior night for Mesa on Feb. 3, happens to be against Amphitheater, who is coached by two of his former wrestlers. DiDomenico said he “has a reason for everything” he does.
His senior wrestlers feel honored they are the class he decided to play out his final season with.
“We knew it was coming but it’s special he wants to end it with us,” Cisneros said. “He could’ve come back, or he could’ve ended it a year or two ago. But he decided for our senior year he wants it to be the last one he has. It means a lot.”
While the end of his coaching and teaching career is drawing near, DiDomenico isn’t thinking much about the final time he steps onto the mat with his team. He knows it will be special but hasn’t come up with any final words to his team or how he will handle realizing it is all over.
He expects to be emotional but knows the time has come to step away.
As for his plan after he retires, it involves what he refers to as the “five ‘Bs.’”
“Baseball, books, beach, my babe, my wife Pauline, and beverages,” DiDomenico said. “I’m pleased we’ve been able to achieve success. That’ll be the last taste for me. But we aren’t done yet.”
