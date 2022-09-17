The Mesa Jackrabbits were in a shootout in their home opener against the Cesar Chavez Champions with a final score of 47-21 to get their first win of the season.
After chipping their way down the field, Manny Pino found his favorite target early, connecting on a 47-yard touchdown with Tre Brown to put them up 7-0 in the first quarter.
The Champions came right back with a drive of their own led by Jorge Beltran who found Irvin Perez down the middle of the field on a 29-yard touchdown to tie the game up 7-7 with 4:22 to go in the first.
However the second quarter is when the Jackrabbits offense really dialed in.
After settling for a field goal around 9 minutes to go in the second the Jackrabbits had a three point lead.
Just two minutes later Pino hit his receiver Jaroi hardwick for a 65- yard touchdown to take a commanding 16-7 lead and Pino mentioned after the game how remarkable his receivers were all night.
“After the first two games we were not connecting on the deep balls being 0-2 we decided we had enough and we needed to bounce back. We stepped up this week, I was able to get it to them and they made some amazing plays and I couldn't thank them enough," said Pino.
After finding themselves in a hole the Champions were marching down the field on their next drive looking to get back into the game when it came to a sudden abrupt end after Del'maujae Moore picked off Beltran and took it 40 yards to the house.
All three phases were clicking for the Jackrabbits for the first time this season but it's what head coach Chad Degrenier had anticipated from this team from the jump.
“Feels great to get the first win. We had to play four quarters and we did and that's a really good football team over there.”
Just before the half the Jackrabbits found the end zone again and this game was starting to look like it was close to being over.
This did not stop them from laying off the gas in the second half as they came out of the gate with some trickery when Tre Brown made his first ever pass attempt where he found David Gillis for 58 yards on his only reception of the game.
They were knocking on the door after this reception, setting them up inside the one yard line but the Champions made a goal line stand showing they still had some fight and them and the Jackrabbits took their 3 points.
Up 33-7 it was not looking like the Champions had any responses but came back with a drive of their own finished off by a 66-yard touchdown when Beltran found Myseth Currie his go to target of the night.
The two teams would exchange touchdowns throughout the 3rd quarter but the Jackrabbits continued to out-duel their opponent and finished the quarter up 40-21.
The game was not too competitive at this point but the Jackrabbits wanted one more insurance touchdown to cap off the night.
Pino finished the night rushing for 112 yards on 22 carries on top of his 235 passing yards with 4 touchdowns on 6-9 throwing.
His top target went for 133 yards on 4 receptions for 2 touchdowns and Brown mentioned his special connection with his QB after the game.
“We have played with each other for a long time, even doing things outside of school. He's like family to me, like a brother.It's just a strong connection and that's why the job gets done," said Brown.
To top off the night Degrenier couldn't have been more pleased with the way his team performed.
“We have been close the last two weeks it's just about finishing and playing four quarters.Tonight we played four quarters the first week we played two quarters and same with last week two to two and half quarters of good football and if we play four quarters the rest of the way were going to be a tough team to compete against," said Degrenier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.