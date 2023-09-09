Richard Gonzalez is a sports journalism major at Arizona State assigned to cover Mesa High athletics.
Mesa ran away with the win against Skyline Friday night, 49-28, ending the Coyotes' undefeated record. The running backs for both teams were the stars of the show.
Mesa started fast with it only being 3 minutes into the game, McKy Peters, running back and linebacker put the Jackrabbits on the board first with a 5-yard rushing touchdown.
Skyline didn’t back down, though, after a sluggish start to their first drive the Coyotes went for it on a fourth-and-1 situation. It resulted in a 25-yard touchdown by running back Jordan Blake.
Mesa would go on to score two more times in the first quarter, leading Skyline 21-7.
However, in the second quarter, Skyline answered back, tying it up 21-21 with 4 minutes left in the half. Both touchdowns came from Blake.
Though giving up two touchdowns in the second quarter, Peters shared their focus never changed.
“The whole game we were always next play, next play," Peters said. "We never looked back.”
Mesa finished the first half the way it began, with running back Junior St. Cyr punching it in for a touchdown in the last seconds of the half.
“That touchdown before the half was huge,” Head Coach Chad DeGrenier said.
Skyline started with the ball in the second half and began to attack through the air with two back-to-back passing plays. However, Mesa stalled the Coyotes, taking over on downs on its own 30-yard line.
“Defense struggled in the first half, we came out and focused on ourselves at halftime,” Peters said.
The Jackrabbits seemed to find their footing in the second half. DeGrenier shared his message to the team at the half.
“Hey we gotta step up, this is Friday night football,” DeGrenier said. “We did that in the second half, we made adjustments.”
Mesa would continue their defensive dominance with almost a near shutout in the second half. Only allowing a late touchdown in the fourth quarter.
“Proud of our team, proud of how we finished in that second half.” DeGrenier said.“Our defense stepped up and shut them out except for that last touchdown.”
Peters had three touchdowns in the first half and St. Cyr had the remaining four in the second half.
“It’s a team effort so we used them both," DeGrenier said.
Peters credits the success of the running game to the O-line.
“The O-line blocked their butts off," he said.
It is often said that football games are won in the trenches, Mesa showed that Friday night.
“We’re really pushing ourselves, our O-line is amazing,” Zatarian said.
