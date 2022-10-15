Aden Roddick is a sports journalism major at Arizona State assigned to cover Mesa athletics.
The Mesa Jackrabbits ruined the Dobson Mustangs homecoming after stomping them 38-13 without starting quarterback Manny Pino.
After marching down the field on their opening drive, Tre Brown found the end zone early on a 3-yard reverse to put the Jackrabbits up 7-0 as they found any way to get the ball in his hands.
The Jackrabbits never looked back, going up 21-0 in the first quarter after the Mustangs set them up with great field position, which continued to happen throughout the game.
“It was crucial, that was the big piece of the game, it wouldn't have gone this way if the defense didn’t step up. I can not thank them enough,” said Pino.
Although Pino wasn’t playing, he was still encouraging his teammates after any emotions were flared on the field.
“Keep your cool, keep your heads up, play the game we play," he said. "Just because there is one missing piece that doesn’t matter we still have to go out there and play the game we know."
Cash Merrell made his first start of the season and the Jackrabbits couldn’t have asked for a better performance from their backup quarterback finishing the game with 11 completions on 19 attempts for 201 yards along with 39 yards on the ground.
Just when it was looking like the Mustangs had a sign of life, a field goal attempt was blocked right before the half which is not what this crowd was hoping for being down 28-7 at half.
The Mustangs were held to 59 passing yards behind Jordan Legg, who did his best punt and pass the ball tonight but nothing seemed to go their way.
“It feels great to get a win we all have been working hard and I think we just showed are effort on what we have been working towards,” said Merrell.
Going into the fourth quarter the Jackrabbits had a commanding 35-7 lead after a Junior St. Cyr 19-yard touchdown, however head coach Chad Degrenier still believes there is a lot to clean up.
“It wasn’t pretty but we got it done, glad the kids and coaching responded and did what we needed to do to win and it feels great to win,” said Degrenier.
St. Cyr finished with a solid night on the ground with 73 yards on 12 touches and one touchdown as the leading rusher in this matchup.
The Jackrabbits are now 3-3 on the season and it's pretty straightforward what they need to do to win next week's matchup at home.
“Get back to work tomorrow, we have a big game against Westwood next week,” said Degrenier.
The Jackrabbits plan on having Pino back next week as well, it was not injury related however he was ineligible for the game and he can’t wait to get back on the field with his teammates.
“It was great to see my team come out here and get a win, I love seeing my teammates come out here and step up especially in times without me, Cash Merrell having to step up and perform. It's just a great sight to see,” said Pino.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.