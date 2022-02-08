Longtime Mountain View head basketball coach Gary Ernst waved to the over-capacity crowd when he was asked to step out onto the floor before tip-off between his team and Mesa High on Tuesday night.
Mesa Principal Kirk Thomas introduced former Jackrabbits’ and current Northern Arizona University basketball coach Shane Burcar, who one-by-one brought out former Mesa coaches Ernst has faced in his 38 years. Burcar told stories of his time coaching against Ernst, the longest of the six men standing on the Jackrabbit logo.
He presented Ernst with a plaque commemorating his career, which will come to an unexpected end at the end of the season after school Principal Mike Oliver informed him they would go in a different direction next year.
It was a time of celebration and gratitude toward Ernst for what he has done for the Arizona high school basketball community. It started and ended with a standing ovation from fans for both sides.
What transpired next was yet another instant classic between the two rivals, a game that was eventually won by the Jackrabbits, 66-63.
“It makes me feel so good,” Ernst said of the support he received Tuesday night. “It makes me realize that after 38 years at Mountain View we’ve impacted a lot of people.
“We played so hard and so well early, we just had some mental breakdowns down the stretch that cost us some turnovers. We lost the lead just like that and we can’t do that.”
Mountain View held a lead over Mesa for three-and-a-half quarters. The Toros got off to a hot start led by strong defensive play and their ability to out-rebound Mesa on both ends of the floor.
The Jackrabbits started cold shooting while Mountain View came out firing, led by junior point guard Brigg Wolfe. Even when Mesa senior guard Talbot Cummard tried to lead his team back from a double-digit deficit early in the first half, Wolfe and company found ways to separate themselves again.
Mountain View senior forward Malaki Ta’ase was a physical presence in the paint alongside junior forward Jackson Bowers. And while Mesa scrambled to get back on defense, Wolfe, senior guard Conner Cook and junior forward Nate Bogle cashed in from 3-point range.
The trio finished with 47 of Mountain View’s 63 points. Wolfe had 26 of them.
“The defense was sagging off and I would get those screens from my big men to get me open,” Wolfe said. “Down the stretch we just have to work on taking care of the ball.”
Mesa tightened Mountain View’s lead in the third quarter thanks in large part to Cummard and junior guard Parker Escalante. They managed to cut the Toros’ lead to just one point in the third only to see it build once again on back-to-back-to-back mid-range jumpers from Wolfe.
It wasn’t until midway through the fourth that Mesa finally found a groove on both ends of the floor. Lockdown defense and clutch baskets from Cummard once again allowed the Jackrabbits to pull within a basket. Two free throws from Escalante later and Mesa sophomore guard Conway Cummard came away with an open layup to give his team their first lead of the game with 2:59 to play.
Mesa went on to play more lockdown defense and force a five-second violation on the Toros which again sent Escalante to the free throw line to clinch the victory.
“Super crazy game, super emotional,” said Cummard, who had a team and game-high 32 points. “They came out swinging and we just had to stay with it. We all trust each other to make the big play and we all know we can. That’s the best part about this team.”
The win likely secured a top-eight playoff seeding for Mesa, which entered as the No. 8 team in the 6A Conference. Mountain View, which entered the contest as the No. 13 seed, will have at least one more game with its beloved head coach.
It’s the second straight year the Jackrabbits will likely host a first-round game. Last season as the two-seed, the Jackrabbits were upset at home by Mountain View.
Mesa coach Scott Stansberry hopes this year will be different no matter who they play. He referenced the University of Virginia men’s basketball team to his players. The Cavaliers were upset in 2018 as the one-seed by UMBC in the opening-round of the NCAA Tournament. The next year, Virginia won it all.
“It’s sort of the same thing that happened to us except it wasn’t the Retrievers it was our rival,” Stansberry said. “But we can learn from it and it’s like tonight where we just stayed the course. Maybe last year we were a little shell-shocked and didn’t know how to react. I’m just happy they get another shot at it.”
