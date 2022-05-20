There was once a time in Micky Scala’s life where his peers at Westwood High School would shrug off his claim of becoming a professional boxer.
They thought his claims were baseless. His innocent demeanor made them believe he wasn’t cut out for a violent sport of that kind.
But now, two years later, those same peers are buying tickets to see the 19-year-old fight. Whether it be in Las Vegas or right in his own backyard in Phoenix and Glendale, his fan base has grown and day by day he’s becoming more of a household name in Mesa and across the state and country.
“It’s funny, I will be running, and I’ll be at the canal light where you press the button waiting to cross,” Scala said. “A car will stop and honk and say, ‘Micky!’ I don’t even recognize them but they’re supporting me, so I give them a little wave as I continue to jog. Stuff like that is truly amazing.
“It’s not at a crazy level but it’s starting. It’s cool to go to different places and be recognized as a boxer representing Mesa.”
Scala had his first boxing match at just eight years old. Before that, he had spent years watching his older brother and father in the ring.
Their love for the sport quickly impacted him, as he realized it was also his calling.
Scala continued to fight as an amateur until he was 17. He made his professional debut in Mexico and won by unanimous decision. His second fight he won by knockout.
It was after that second fight he started to become noticed by major boxing promoters. Mayweather Promotions, owned by legendary boxer Floyd “Money” Mayweather, was one of those.
The promotion company signed Scala to their brand. A short time later, the pandemic struck.
“I’ve had three fights since October when we were allowed to start fighting again,” Scala said. “So, I’ve been busy. I just hope one day to bring a world title back to this city.”
Now 5-0 in his career, he aims to capture his sixth win on Saturday, May 21 at Gila River Arena in Glendale against Mike Plazola (2-1). It will be one of the largest venues Scala has fought in since the start of his career.
Recently, he fought at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas. He said that was a completely new experience for him in a bigger venue in the entertainment capital of the world. He’s also fought at Footprint Center in Phoenix, home to the Suns who he grew up watching. But in that bout, only the lower bowl was filled.
He expects Gila River Arena to be open seating at every level. He estimates over 100 of his friends and family will be there to cheer him on, with more joining in once they realize an undercard bout features someone from nearby Mesa.
It’s an opportunity he is looking forward to.
“As a kid you imagine yourself fighting in a big arena in your hometown,” Scala said. “My group is coming loud. I’m very excited to do what I do in front of my friends and family. The energy is going to trickle to everybody. It’s just awesome fighting in your hometown, especially in a big venue.
“I can really see the support that I’ve obtained.”
Since becoming a pro, Scala has focused in on how he treats his body leading up to fights. He runs four miles a day every morning and eats a meal-prepped breakfast. He then has time to relax before he heads to a boxing gym to train in the early afternoon. After that, he goes through his daily strength and conditioning workout.
Working out three times a day can be exhausting, but it’s what he has to do to make weight before fights. And his goals help him stay disciplined.
Scala aims to become one of the biggest names in boxing. He wants to be featured on the main card or as the main event at a major arena. He wants to hear his name called with thousands in the stands. Whether they cheer or boo him, that doesn’t matter.
He wants to look back at highlights from his bouts on national television. But overall, he wants to represent Mesa, Arizona and most importantly, his family on boxing’s biggest stage. And that starts on Saturday in Glendale.
“I’m super excited. The closer the fight gets, the more ready I am to get in the ring,” Scala said. “I know I’m ready. And I know I’m going to do exactly what I need to do to perform at a high level.”
Scala’s bout against Plazola will take place Saturday, May 21 at Gila River Arena in Glendale as part of Premier Boxing Champions beginning at 4 p.m. Phoenix native David “El Bandera Roja” Benavídez will headline the event. Tickets can be purchased online at gilariverarena.com/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.