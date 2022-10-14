Sean Lynch is a sports journalism major at Arizona State assigned to cover McClintock athletics.
Adversity hung over the McClintock football stadium like gray clouds before a thunderstorm.
Injuries, academic issues and more forced McClintock to be short-handed in a Thursday night game against Maricopa. Nevertheless, the Chargers (3-3) won 21-13 despite allowing 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.
Unexpected underclassmen and seasoned veterans alike stepped into unfamiliar roles. Leaders were forced to lead. An eight-point win might not seem like much on a box score, but the success showed a foundation of what could be yet to come for the McClintock football program.
"There are just some lowerclassmen that don't know the varsity feeling yet," said senior captain Jeremiah Latu. “So I've got to show them by example, and I was never taught like that, so I understand where they're coming from. So I take (leading them) by heart."
Latu, who primarily plays center and linebacker, filled in for various running backs who were injured or academically ineligible. He finished with a career-high 13 rushes for 112 yards.
Senior wide receiver and free safety Lawrence Monroe recorded the first score with an 85-yard touchdown reception on the team's fourth offensive drive with 1:23 left in the first quarter. McClintock compiled 23 yards on the last three drives combined.
Aside from his offensive and defensive duties, Monroe became the team's punter after punter/quarterback Peter Clark suffered a season-ending hand injury three weeks ago. Despite never punting in his life, Monroe stepped up to the task to provide whatever he could for the team to win.
"In practice it's pretty light-hearted; it's not that serious," he said. "I was taking it pretty lightly; I was going through the motions. But when the game came – I'm not going to lie – I was a little nervous. But I had great people blocking in front of me and I was able to get the ball off."
Monroe's leadership developments have caught the attention of McClintock football head coach Micah Fell.
"What's nice is when you see a young man get some responsibility and then take it and grow up before your eyes," said Fell. "I'm just so proud of how he's handling everything and becoming a team leader."
After Monroe's touchdown, McClintock forced a three-and-out and recovered a fumble on the punt at the Maricopa 15-yard line. On the following offensive possession, Latu rushed through a sea of Maricopa defenders for a touchdown.
Penalties halted any further progress after the 14-0 run. Holding penalties each drive became habitual. Unsportsmanlike penalties reflected the inexperience the Chargers dealt with. But through it all, they stuck together.
On the first play of the second half, Monroe read a slant route perfectly and returned a 53-yard interception for a touchdown, giving the Chargers its largest lead of the game.
"When I saw the ball coming out, I kind of just knew he put it right on," he said. “So as soon as I caught it, it was like it was kind of just like, 'wow,' and I just pumped it from there.”
McClintock out gained Maricopa 186-21 in the first half and allowed just 161 total yards. Maricopa senior wide receiver Kyree Washington had two fourth-quarter receiving touchdowns.
Sophomore quarterback Julius Fuentes made his second-career start and finished 10-for-17 with 177 yards.
The mixture of seniors and underclassmen has created a culture of learning at McClintock. The wins may not be pretty, but the wins are a product of the foundation being built.
"These kids are trying to learn how to win," said Fell. "We just can't put the foot down and finish it off. And that's that's what we're working on."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.