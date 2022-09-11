Football can often be described as a game of two halves.
It was a game of two days for the McClintock Football Team on Friday and Saturday nights.
McClintock (1-1) fell 17-to-7 to West Point (2-0) in its home opener, which began on Friday evening and resumed on Saturday night.
On Friday, the Charger faithful packed into its home bleachers by the hundreds after a 21-minute weather delay forced an evacuation.
Upon rearrival, fans' cheers, screams, and whistles echoed around the stadium. Claps sounded like firecrackers, and the marching band competed with its neighboring sound.
The players felt the energy on the field. After winning the coin toss, McClintock drove down to the West Point 20-yard-line in the first 3:23 of the game.
Then lightning struck again.
The inclement weather continued, and Mother Nature forced the game to be postponed until the following day.
The crowd mirrored in energy on Saturday, but that same energy was nowhere to be found on the field.
McClintock failed to capitalize on its opening drive field position after an interception near the end zone.
It all went downhill from there.
"I think when we failed and turned the ball over down there, they got excited," said McClintock head coach Micah Fall. "We were kind of just like, 'oh,' and they played like they wanted to win."
McClintock trailed 7-0 at halftime after a five-yard touchdown reception from sophomore wide receiver Jordan Malone. They trailed by as many as 14 points in the third quarter.
The Chargers responded with a three-yard touchdown run from senior running back Daniel Crawford with 6:29 left, but a 30-yard West Point field goal on the following possession proved too much to overcome.
West Point had as many as seven guys in the box on defense, forcing McClintock to pick up blitzes and get the ball out quickly. The Chargers adjusted with screen passes and trick plays, but nothing proved sustainable throughout the game.
"We were just trying to get (the ball) out quick because they were coming up the middle in the A gaps," said senior quarterback Peter Clark. So we were just trying to get our playmakers the ball."
On Saturday, Clark went 16-for-31 with 132 passing yards. He added 13 rushing attempts for 34 yards.
The pressure forced mistakes and miscommunication for the McClintock offense.
The Chargers had three turnovers and were 0-for-3 on fourth down conversions.
"We had several mistakes," added Clark. "Forgetting the routes, forgetting assignments, missing blocks, missing throws ... I feel like we just had a lot of mistakes tonight."
West Point's defense had come into Saturday night's game allowing just eight points in a Week 1 win versus Thunderbird. It looked as if McClintock would almost match that number just four minutes into the game until play was stopped.
"Yesterday's game gave us more confidence that we just didn't have tonight," said Clark. "I felt like we really moved the ball really well on that first drive yesterday, and I thought we were going to come out amazing today, but we didn't... I feel like we overlooked this team by so much."
McClintock hopes to avenge its loss next week in a Week 3 matchup at Gilbert (1-1) on Friday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.