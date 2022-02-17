Matthew McClelland’s legacy at Arete Prep in Gilbert began being built when he first stepped foot on the small campus as an eighth grader.
He didn’t know it at the time, but he would later go on to shatter records and create new ones at the school while becoming a three-sport athlete along the way. Now a senior, McClelland is taking it all in before his time at the school runs out.
“Coming in, I was considering going to a bigger school, but I decided to go to Arete,” McClelland said. “I’m just so glad I made that decision. My coaches, my teachers and all my friends, I’m glad I got to grow up with them instead of being lost in a big crowd.”
McClelland began cementing his legacy at Arete as a sub-6-foot freshman that he admits probably didn’t weight much over 160 pounds on a good day. The football helmet and shoulder pads he was given appeared to be too big for him at just 14 years old.
But they weren’t too big for who he went on to become at a young age.
That year, in just its second season since putting a pause on the program for two years due to a lack of participation, McClelland led the Chargers to a 7-3 campaign as their quarterback. He completed 150 of his 272 pass attempts for an astonishing 2,559 yards and 31 touchdowns.
He led the country at times through the year with the most passing yards. And he only got better as his career went along.
“I knew he would be starting for us as a freshman because I knew he could put a football wherever he wanted,” Arete Prep football coach Cord Smith said. “I told him he wasn’t allowed to run because he was so tiny as a freshman. I’ll never forget the day. Spring right before his sophomore year he took off like a racehorse. He had a little more muscle on him, and I looked at the other coach and I go, ‘he’s going to be a dual-threat.’
Over the course of the next two seasons — one of which he only played in six games due to COVID — McClelland passed for 3,980 yards and rushed for 2,026. He scored 63 total touchdowns for the Chargers.
He also earned the trust from Smith, who said he would let McClelland call his own plays at times.
“I trusted him and we knew he could do it,” Smith said.
As a senior he battled injuries that limited his production. But in the two seasons prior he began to dabble with the safety position on defense. He quickly became one of the more feared defensive players in the 2A Conference, delivering hit after hit that often drew ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs’ from the crowd.
Playing safety also gave him a future in football beyond high school. Despite passing for 7,147 total yards, rushing for 2,711 and scoring 113 total touchdowns over the course of four seasons, he began earning scholarship offers for his play on defense.
On Wednesday, Feb. 2, McClelland became the first-ever football player from Arete Prep to sign to a Division I football program in Morehead State University.
“I could not be more excited,” McClelland said. “I just hope people look up to me and see that no matter how small you are or what school you come from, you can make an impact wherever you go. If you put in the hard work and truly believe in yourself, you can do whatever you want.”
His legacy at Arete doesn’t end with football.
Like many student-athletes at the 2A level, McClelland is a three-sport athlete who also plays basketball and baseball for the Chargers. And just like he did on the gridiron, he’s made a dramatic impact on the hardwood.
McClelland became a member of the 1,000 career points club this season as a senior. He also recorded the school’s first-ever dunk and scored 46 points in a game against Madison Prep — also a school record.
Head basketball coach Mike Caviness said McClelland was the heart and soul of the team as a senior and in year’s past. It became a common occurrence for him to not leave the floor except during timeouts, halftime or during the waning moments with the outcome decided. But that was for good reason.
His 6-foot-2 frame provides size not often seen at the 2A level. He has a unique ability to drive to the hoop and draw contact while also able to pull up from anywhere on the court for a jumper. He became an all-around athlete during his time at Arete Prep and brought recognition to a school that is often overlooked athletically.
On top of that, he grew into a genuine human being.
“The biggest thing I’ve seen from him is his desire to put the team first,” Caviness said. “Obviously, he’s a standout player. But he’s such a humble young man. I’ve seen the maturity in him. Some kids may have gone the egotistical route but that’s just not who he is. That’s what impressed me from day one.”
While his time on Arete’s football field and basketball court has come to an end, McClelland looks forward to the baseball season set to begin March 1 at Cactus Yards against Tempe Prep.
The pitcher and utility hopes to make the most of his final few months at Arete Prep. Maybe more accolades on the diamond will come along with it.
But when it’s all said and done and he walks across the stage for graduation in May, his legacy will forever be engraved inside the halls, fields and court at Arete Prep.
“I wouldn’t trade my time at Arete for anything in the world,” McClelland said. “I love it with all my heart. I know part of me will always be here.”
