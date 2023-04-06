Mark Martinez, who led the Campo Verde boys basketball team to its first-ever state championship in March, has stepped down after five seasons leading the program.
Martinez announced his departure in an email to booster club members Thursday that included his resignation letter. A copy of the email was obtained by The Tribune. Campo Verde Athletic Director Max Ragsdale confirmed Martinez’s decision in a text message.
“After careful consideration, prayer and talking with my family, I have decided to step down as the Head Coach of Campo Verde Basketball,” Martinez wrote in the email to boosters.
“After 18 years, this was not an easy decision, but at this point in my life I need to prioritize improving my health and just as important being there for my wife and 2 kids more consistently.”
Martinez took over the Campo Verde basketball program in 2018, winning 13 games in his first two seasons and made the play-in tournament once. The Coyotes began to make progress in 2021, going 15-9 and making the postseason tournament for the first time under him as head coach.
This past season, it all came together.
Led by a stellar senior class headlined by NAU signee Isaiah Kai, the Coyotes rolled through competition at the 5A level and finished as the top seed in the conference after losing in the Open Division playoffs.
Campo Verde went on to beat Higley, Cienega, Centennial and Millennium for the 5A title. In both the semifinals and finals, the Coyotes were perceived as underdogs, which allowed them to play with a chip on their shoulder on their way to winning the championship.
“I want to thank all of my players, both past and present, for helping to build the Campo Verde Basketball program,” Martinez said. “Next, I would like to thank my coaching staff for the countless hours they have put in to help cultivate the kind of culture we were able to establish here at Campo.”
Martinez coached basketball at the high school level for 18 seasons. He began as an assistant at Chandler before taking over Arizona College Prep. When the Campo Verde job opened after the 2017-18 season, he took it on as a challenge to build it into a power.
It took time and required buy-in from players, parents and administration. But he managed to get it done.
As he steps away to focus on health and family, he said he will continue to teach on campus and help the basketball program until his replacement is found. Ragsdale said the job has been posted and he aims to have a new basketball coach in place soon.
“My time here at Campo Verde has been life-changing in so many ways and this past season could not have ended any better as we are State Champions,” Martinez said, “but it is now time for me to be a champion at home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.